The question mark butterfly shares its name as a form of punctuation with another butterfly species, the eastern comma.
When I was a kid, I assumed question mark butterflies got their name due to the shape of the wings when closed. However, they received this name because they have a silvery marking on each hindwing that resembles a very small question mark.
Flight times
The question mark has two flight times. The summer form flies from May to September, while the winter form flies from late August to May.
The winter form will find shelter during cold periods and emerge on warm days to feed -- similar to the goatweed leafwing. Butterflies in colder climates may migrate south to warmer areas.
Description
The question mark is medium-sized for a butterfly, with a wingspan of about 2 1/4 to 2 3/4 inches. They have hooked forewings and small tails on the hind wings.
Questions marks are orange overall on the upper side of the wings with numerous brownish areas and black spots, along with pale lilac edges around the margins. However, the summer form has mostly black hind wings, while the winter generation’s hind wings are mostly orange. The butterfly in my photos is summer form.
With wings folded, question marks resemble dead leaves, probably as a form of camouflage.
Both the question mark and the comma look very similar to each other.
However, while the comma has three dark spots in a straight row on the top of each forewing, the question mark has four spots in a row with the one spot being out of line, making each row angled. You’ll see this in my photos.
Also, as I mentioned previously, the question mark has a very small silvery question mark — sometimes a semicolon — under each hindwing, whereas the comma has, well, a comma!
But, sometimes the dots of the punctuation marking on the wings of question marks are missing. So, it is best to identify these very similar butterflies by the three versus four spots thing, in my opinion. Did you get all that?
Range
The question mark can be found throughout Oklahoma. Its range covers the Plains States, and all states eastward.
Habitat
Question marks inhabit wooded and semi-wooded areas. Also parks and overgrown fields. In fact, I took the photos of the butterfly featured in this column many years ago in an overgrown field within an incorporated city.
Food
Adults eat fermenting (rotting) fruit, tree sap, dung and even carrion.
When this food is unavailable, they will visit flowers.
According to the University of Florida, when engorged on fermenting fruit, adults can appear to be intoxicated and are reluctant to fly even when touched.
Lifecycle
According to entomologists, males cling to tree trunks or perch on foliage and wait to meet females. Once mating has taken place, eggs are laid on undersides of the new leaves of plants and trees.
Caterpillars live solitary lives and feed on leaves of trees, such as elm and hackberry.
Scientific stuff
The question mark, along with the eastern comma and the goatweed leafwing, are members of the family Nymphalidae. There are thousands of butterflies across the world which belong to this family.
However, the question mark — and the comma — are members of the anglewing butterfly genus, Polygonia. According to entomologists at the University of Florida, the genus name, Polygonia, is derived from the Greek word for “many angles.” It refers to the outlines of the wings of these butterflies.
The question mark’s Latin name is Polygonia interrogationis.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
