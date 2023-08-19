The Putnam’s jumping spider (Phidippus putnami) is among the most beautiful jumping spiders in North America.
It’s one of my favorite jumpers for sure, and it is abundant in the Ada area.
The first time I got a close-up look at a male, I thought it looked like a painted woolly mammoth skull, or an ancient, Sub-Saharan African tribal mask. It looks like it was created by an artist.
Definitely one of the most handsome North American jumping spiders.
The female doesn’t resemble the male, but she, too, has an impressive look. Kind of like a small, multi-colored tarantula.
Small, however, these spiders can get quite large for jumpers.
It’s funny, sad really, but an internet search of this spider produces little in the way of results. Oh, there is some information — description, range, name, etc. — but nothing really about behavior.
Well, I’ve been observing some of these jumpers over the summer, and some things I’ve noticed are, they are fairly calm, but can be intense and dramatic when startled.
They have a certain behavior when startled where they appear to bounce around all over the place. I would guess that it is a defense mechanism to lessen the likelihood of a predator getting a good grip during an attack.
However, with the individuals I’ve been studying, I’m always gentle when dealing with them, but they always seem to overreact. It’s quite entertaining, let me tell you.
I am currently creating a video about this species for my Randy’s Natural World YouTube channel. I plan to upload it today (Saturday) at about 3 p.m. To see these spiders in action, visit my YouTube channel.
Now, I say that they appear to bounce around all over the place, but it’s actually spinning and flipping and spin-flipping. There is a method to all the madness.
Appearance
Putnam’s jumping spiders can grow to about half-an-inch in length, not including the legs. From what I’ve seen, females are larger than males.
From a distance, males appear dark and rather bland. However, an up-close inspection reveals a multitude of colors and patterns.
Its legs are reddish-brown with cream-colored hairs.
While both males and females are covered with bristles all over, the males are more so, especially on the front pair of legs and about the face.
And the face of the male is where it really gets interesting. While the coloring of males varies among individuals, the head is usually black overall, with a mixture of gray and olive-green coloring. The face is mostly reddish, and its chelicerae (appendages attached to the face) are cream-colored and quite bristled.
These bristled chelicerae give it the appearance of having tusks, which is probably why I think of wooly mammoth skulls when I see them.
There is a white, triangular shape atop the head, as well as two ridges of black hair that give the appearance of large eyebrows.
The male’s abdomen is often black but can be olive green in color. There is a white basal band on front of abdomen, a triangular white patch in the center and various other white stripes and spots about the abdomen.
The female also has reddish-brown legs, but they are covered with golden hair. While the head is a mixture of brown and cream coloring, the face is mostly white, and there is a white horizontal stripe above a black stripe that sort of gives the appearance that she is frowning.
Viewed from the front, there are four distinctive black hair tufts protruding from the female’s forehead.
The top of the abdomen varies in patterning and coloration. In adult females, the tops of the abdomen and cephalothorax are often tan or cream colored, with varying amounts of black.
To me, it resembles the top of a loaf of bread that baked in the oven for a little too long.
Habitat
These spiders can be found in a variety of habitats including woodland edges, parks, gardens, seldom used vehicles and on the outside of houses and other structures.
Food and behavior
Putnam’s jumping spiders eat mostly insects. Like the majority of jumping spiders, they do not build webs to ensnare food, they ambush or hunt down and pounce on prey.
They will however use their silk to create a shelter and to make egg sacs and protective shelters around the eggs.
The majority of jumping spiders are creatures of opportunity and will eat whatever they can overpower and kill, which includes other spiders. I’ve seen Putnam’s jumping spiders eat flies, leafhoppers, assassin bug nymphs, moths and the nymphs of praying mantises.
Range
Phidippus putnami can be found over the eastern half of the United States, from Texas to Nebraska east to Maine and Georgia.
Odds and ends
Married American arachnologist couple George Williams Peckham and Elizabeth Maria Gifford Peckham first described Phidippus putnami in 1883.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
