The queen butterfly may be royalty, but it is much lesser known than its more popular relative, the monarch.
However, the two are closely related. To me, queens kind of look like monarchs that weren’t cooked long enough, as they lack some of the monarchs’ features.
I thoroughly enjoy seeing them, but they’re not always abundant in Oklahoma. However, they seem to be this fall as people from all around the state have reported observing them.
Queens are known to migrate like monarchs, but to a lesser extent. They stay mainly in warm climates year-round.
Like monarchs, queen caterpillars also feed on milkweed, which makes them extremely distasteful for birds.
There are seven subspecies of the queen butterfly.
Appearance
Queens are slightly smaller than monarchs, and have wingspans between 3 to 3.5 inches.
Wings above have been described as rich mahogany or chestnut in color, with black borders enclosing small white spots. Also above, they lack the black veins seen on monarchs (photo).
Below, there is a noticeable difference between the hindwings and forewings.
Hindwings greatly resemble those of monarchs, but forewings are the same as above, lacking the black veins (photo).
Males and females are similar in appearance, but males have a dark spot -- a specialized, scale-covered scent-pouch -- on each of their dorsal hindwings.
Habitat
Open, sunny areas, including meadows, fields, deserts, roadsides, pastures, dunes, washes and waterways, but also open woodlands.
Range
In the Western Hemisphere, the queen’s range includes the southern states of the U.S. -- from Florida to Texas to California -- and down into Mexico and Central and South America.
Food
Adults drink nectar from various flowers, but occasionally feed on fermenting fruit, sweat and dung.
Caterpillars feed on host plants, which include many species of milkweed.
Odds and ends
