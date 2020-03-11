'The Old Gringo' took his meals with him

Mexican author Carlos Fuentes was the son of a diplomat who grew up in Washington, D.C., but spent summers with his grandmother in Mexico. Educated internationally, Fuentes studied law and was a diplomat for a short time himself. Yet, the siren’s call of writing earned him a reputation as the father of modern Spanish literature and the first Mexican author to hit the U.S. bestseller list with “The Old Gringo” (Farrar, Straus, Giroux, 1985).
In this case, the old gringo is American journalist Ambrose Bierce, who fought in the Civil War and then again in the Mexican-American War as an elderly man. The story opens with a woman crossing the metaphorical bridge of remembrance between Mexico and the U.S., returning to her apartment in Washington, D.C. An exhumation follows, and a flashback to another bridge across the Rio Grande bursting into flames as an old man travels across the border with a few ham sandwiches, a safety razor, a couple of his own books, and a copy of Cervantes’ “Don Quixote” to read before he dies.
Bierce sets off on a white mare, legs dangling much like the knight-errant, traveling west of El Paso, crossing the frontier to Chihuahua. “I’m afraid each of us carries the real frontier inside,” he thinks. For the old gringo, this is the last frontier, to fight and hopefully die with Pancho Villa. At first he is scoffed at by the Mexican soldiers, but when he shoots a silver coin dead in the middle with a Colt .44, they accept him into their own. He regales them with stories of his Civil War exploits and they ply him with tacos of blood sausage, tequila, and hot chiles.
We know up front that the old gringo dies. What lies in between is a beautiful frontier of Fuentes’ making. A land filled with the cross-cultural references of a highly educated scholar and diplomat who is writing dual parts, one white American, the other rebel Mexican. Fuentes bridges the two cultures in a way no one else has managed to achieve since. In this sense, writing was Fuentes’ supreme diplomatic service. A fascinating read with eye-opening perspective.
Cross-cultural adaptation of traditional recipes is the modern way of cooking. Here’s a rendition of a recipe from the Mexican state of Michoacán that can use up leftover holiday ham. Serve with Mexican coleslaw and black beans.
Ham and cheese enchilada casserole
Ingredients
18 corn tortillas
1 1/2 to 2 lbs. sliced ham
2 lbs. Monterey Jack cheese
3 10-oz. cans red enchilada sauce
2 large cans sliced black olives, drained
1 bunch green onions, chopped
Garnishes: sour cream, salsa, avocado
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drizzle some of the enchilada sauce (shake the can before opening) over the bottom of a 9 x 13 inch pan to cover. Use 6 tortillas to cover the bottom of the pan and top with enchilada sauce (this will use up the rest of the first can). Layer sliced ham over tortillas. Use one cup of cheese (you may use less, if desired) to cover ham. Sprinkle on some of the chopped green onions and one can (drained) of the black olives.
Top this layer with another 6 tortillas, cover them with enchilada sauce, ham, cheese, olives and green onions. Cover with the last 6 tortillas and the remainder of the enchilada sauce. Sprinkle the Mexican blend cheese on top for color (and if you have any green onions or olives left over you may add those too). Bake at 350 degrees until all ingredients are well melted, about 35 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes. Cut into squares and garnish with sour cream or crema, salsa, sliced avocado, grated Oaxacan cheese (if available) or cilantro, as desired. Leftovers heat up very well in microwave. Adapted from Katherine Lopez at Just a Pinch.
Reach Melony Carey at foodbythebook@gmail.com or (918) 683-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.