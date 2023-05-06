The Nashville warbler is a small bird, but stands out as is quite boisterous.
This bird often flitters through its habitat, clinging to the ends of leaves and branches while singing and searching for food.
It is currently moving through the Ada area enroute to its northern breeding grounds, and is probably heard more often than seen.
Despite its name, the Nashville warbler only passes through the state of Tennessee during spring and fall migration, as it does in Oklahoma.
The bird was given the name by famed ornithologist Alexander Wilson, who first saw it in Nashville in 1911.
I enjoy finding and photographing these birds, which are fairly common during spring migration.
A good way to locate this bird, or any other for that matter, is to use the Merlin app. The app was created by the Cornell Lab and helps people with identifying birds via sound or photo.
To begin, download the app to your phone. Once opened, press “sound ID,” then touch the microphone icon. The app will then begin recording and says, “Listening for birds.” It will then list all the birds it can identify by sound.
I like to walk around a certain area -- my yard, the park, etc. -- and see what the app lists. It truly is amazing what one can do with it.
I remember buying bird songs and calls on cassette tapes as a kid and thinking that that was incredible, and it was for the time, but this technology is light years ahead.
Early Friday morning, I walked around in the wooded part of Wintersmith Park -- below the dam -- and the app picked on many species, including yellow warbler, Louisiana waterthrush, northern parula, Nashville warbler, red-eyed vireo, Amercian redstart, gray catbird and least flycatcher to name a few.
I will have columns about most of those birds in the future.
Appearance
These petite birds measure from 4 to 5 inches in length.
The male has bright yellow coloring underneath which fades into olive green on the back. It has a rounded gray head and a bold white eye ring. Females and immatures are similar to males, but are paler. Males have a chestnut brown patch on the top of the head, but it is usually not visible.
Habitat
Mostly shrubby, second-growth habitats. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that Nashville warblers are flexible in migration, frequenting nearly any brushy habitat. However, while I have witnessed that, I have also seen them high in oak trees; both in rural areas and suburban Ada. On Wednesday, I located several west of Ada, one in a residential tree in Ada, and half a dozen or so around Wintersmith Park.
Range
The majority of Nashville warblers breed in Canada, eh, and the Northeastern United States, but also portions of the American Northwest. The majority spend the winter in Mexico and Texas, from the Rio Grande Valley to the Corpus Christi area. Some also winter along coastal California.
Food
Nashville warblers eat mostly insects and other arthropods year round. Insects include caterpillars, flies, grasshoppers, beetles and leafhoppers. They sometimes visit suet feeders.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
