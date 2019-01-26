California-based professional photographer Nic Coury (https://www.photographnic.com/), a friend of mine on social media, recently acquired a Leica M246, a monochrome (black-and-white only) digital camera. He posted some images made with that camera recently. They were very powerful and perfect in black-and-white.
I was impressed.
Dedicated monochrome cameras like the M246 collect light the same way other digital cameras do, but color cameras utilize a Bayer pattern array covering the image sensor to filter the light into three colors red, green and blue. Monochrome cameras don’t have this filter array.
Thinking about this paradigm, I thought about how I sometimes like to shoot in monochrome mode to force myself to see things differently and take my photography outside its usual box. This is different from shooting in color and converting later, since, for me anyway, it forces me to work more deliberately with tone, texture and composition.
Almost all of my digital cameras shoot in all kinds of looks and modes, including vivid, which saturates colors like slide film did years ago, and sepia, which copies the look of prints that have been chemically changed either by aging or by the sepia toning process. Almost all my cameras have a monochrome mode, though some do better with it than others. Over the years I have repeatedly returned to my Minolta DiMage 7i, a 2002-vintage crossover/prosumer camera that, in my opinion, creates sublime, beautiful monochrome images.
If you think monochrome might be for you, set your camera to shoot in black and white, explore the light, post it to social media and tag me. I would love to see it.
