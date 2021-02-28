I would venture to guess that when most people hear the word "duck," they think of a mallard.
That is, when the person who says duck isn't using it as a verb!
I think because there are so many domesticated mallards, many of which can be seen at municipal parks eating handouts, the positive attributes of these birds can be overlooked.
While domestic birds may come off as waddling beggars, wild birds are actually quite majestic. And they are much less likely to allow human approach.
When possible danger nears, wild mallards will explode from the water, often with the female calling out. The calls are a fast series of quacks, uttered only by the female, as males don't quack. They just make quiet rasping sounds.
I've always admired these wild birds, and how successful they are. They are the most familiar and widely distributed of all the dabbling ducks, and are often the standard against which all other ducks are compared.
Mallards have also long been hunted for meat and sport.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, almost all domestic ducks come from this species. The mallard is the ancestor of nearly all domestic duck breeds -- everything except the muscovy duck.
Mallards are strong fliers, too. Migrating flocks of mallards have been estimated traveling at 55 miles per hour, according to the Cornell Lab.
And, just to throw this in here, bread should not be fed to park ducks. It is not good for the birds. If one must feed them, stick with bird seed, cracked corn or duck feed pellets.
Appearance
Mallards range in size from 20 to 26 inches in length, and males are larger than females.
Male mallards have iridescent-green heads and bright yellow bills. They have brown chests, with a white ring between the chests and necks (see photos). Sides are grayish, and back ends are black.
Females are mottled brown, with orange bills, splotched with various amounts of black (see photos).
Both males and females have white-bordered, blue “speculum” patches on each wing wing, noticed mostly during flight.
Habitat
Mallards can be found in almost any wetland habitats, including, lakes, ponds, creeks, marshes, rivers, and even temporary water sources such as flooding fields.
Food
Mallards are omnivorous and opportunistic feeders. They will eat animal foods such as insects and insect larvae, shrimp, snails, earthworms.
Outside of the breeding season, their diet is mostly seeds from moist-soil plants, acorns, aquatic vegetation, and cereal crops, especially corn, rice, barley and wheat.
Range
Mallards can be found all over Oklahoma year round. Their permanent range includes most of the United States, save for the very southern portion. However, they do winter as far south as Florida and Northern Mexico. During the breeding season, the range extends north to cover most of Canada and all of Alaska.
They are also found in portions of Europe and Asia.
Nesting
Mallard pairs form long before the spring breeding season, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Pairing takes place in the fall, but courtship can be seen all winter.
Females lay from one to 13 eggs, which are incubated for about one month, as is the incubation period.
Only the female incubates the eggs and takes care of the ducklings.
Odds and ends
- The Cornell Lab reports that mallards, like other ducks, shed all their flight feathers at the end of the breeding season and are flightless for three to four weeks. They are secretive during that vulnerable time, and their body feathers molt into a concealing “eclipse” plumage that can make them hard to identify.
- The oldest known Mallard was a male, and at least 27 years, 7 months old when he was shot in Arkansas in 2008. He had been banded in Louisiana in 1981, according to the Cornell Lab.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
