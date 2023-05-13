This week’s featured creature is a rather dull looking little brown bird that passes through the Ada area during spring and fall migration.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that the house wren has one of the largest ranges of any songbird in the New World. Its permanent range covers nearly all of Central and South America, and its breeding range extends much farther north.
During the last couple of weeks in April and the first two or three weeks of May, this bird is very common in the Ada area. However, due to their habitat preference and behavior, they may go unnoticed.
On many occasions, I have seen them in trees and shrubs of residential yards in Ada.
Each year around this time, I often visit Wintersmith Park to coax this bird out of hiding so I can observe and photograph it.
I do it by pishing, which is a form of mimicking the alarm calls of many small birds. Some birds that hear the pishing feel the need to briefly come out of hiding to investigate.
Pishing is very effective for attracting certain birds, and works well for house wrens.
The Cornell Lab reports that house wrens nest inside tree holes and nest boxes, and, as the season progresses, their nests can become infested with mites and other parasites that feed on wren nestlings.
Wrens often add spider egg sacs into the materials they use to build their nests, which, experts theorize, aids in helping to eliminate parasites. In lab studies, once the spiders hatched, they helped the wrens by consuming the nest parasites.
Appearance
Small, plain brown bird with a short tail and thin, slightly downcurved bill.
It is duller in color than the Carolina wren, a common resident, and lacks the large white “eyebrow” of the Bewick’s wren, another common resident.
The house wren is various shades of brown overall, and has dark barring on the wings, flanks and tail.
The Carolina wren is reddish-brown above and warm buffy-orange below, while the Bewick’s wren can be similar in color to the house wren, but doesn’t really show any barring on the wings or flanks. Both the Bewick’s and the Carolina have large white eyebrows.
Range
In the United States, these birds winter in the very southern states, from California through Texas and on to Florida. They breed in the northern two thirds of the country and up into Canada. In Oklahoma, the birds nest from about Stillwater and north.
Habitat
House wrens prefer cover, and inhabit trees, shrubs, brush piles and tangles interspersed with clearings.
Food
House wrens eat mostly insects and spiders. Insects include beetles, flies, leafhoppers, caterpillars, earwigs, moths, crickets and true bugs.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
