The horned grebe is a waterbird which is a winter visitor to Oklahoma.
I thoroughly enjoy watching these birds and their behavior on area lakes.
Like loons, these birds are specially equipped to catch prey underwater, having their legs and feet far back on the body.
The name “grebe” translates in Latin to “feet at the buttocks.” The feet placement makes their walking on land quite awkward, but that, along with their lobed toes helps grebes dive quickly and swim very fast through water.
These birds dive for food, as well as to escape predators.
Like other grebe species, the horned grebe regularly eats some of its own feathers, which forms a matted plug of feathers in the stomach. Experts aren’t 100% sure why, but they believe the plug may function as a filter, or may hold fish bones in the stomach until they can be digested. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that horned grebes even feed feathers to their chicks to get the plug started early.
In February of last year, I featured the very similar eared grebe. In the following description, differentiating between the two species is explained.
Appearance
At about 12 to 15 inches in length, the horned grebe is fairly small, but it is slightly larger than the eared grebe, and also the pied-billed grebe which you may have seen before, even at Wintersmith Lake.
As mentioned previously, the horned grebe and the eared grebe are very similar in appearance, especially so in winter.
In winter, the main difference is the cheeks. The black coloring on the head of the eared grebe extends down — behind the eyes — onto its cheeks, becoming grayish as it does. To me, it resembles smudged athletic eye black or smudged mascara (photo).
The winter horned grebe also has a black crown, but there is a sharp border between the crown and its white cheeks (photo). Also, horned grebes have white-tipped bills in winter and more white coloring on the backs of their heads and necks.
And, in its breeding plumage, the horned grebe has more chestnut coloring than the eared grebe, including quite a bit on the breast, whereas the chest on the eared grebe is all black.
And, rather than thin golden feathers that fan out from the eye, horned grebes have golden feather tufts which slick back from the eyes. These tufts give the appearance of horns, hence the name.
In one of my photos, a horned grebe is transitioning from winter to breeding plumage. Many horned grebes will resemble that bird at this time of the year.
Range
The horned grebe’s winter range includes most of Oklahoma, the the western and southern four-fifths of the state. Other wintering grounds include the Southeastern United States, and the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.
Most of the bird’s breeding range is in Canada and up into Alaska.
In winter, these birds are fairly easy to find. I see them quite a bit at Arbuckle Lake near Sulphur, and at Lake Overholser and Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City.
Habitat
In winter, these birds can be found on many bodies of water, including lakes and large ponds.
Food
In winter, horned grebes feast on mostly small crustaceans and fish, and some marine worms, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
