This week’s featured creature is currently abundant in the Ada area, and all over the state for that matter.
The black-and-yellow argiope spider (argiope aurantia) is known by many names including black and yellow garden spider, garden orbweaver, golden garden spider, writing spider, yellow garden argiope, corn spider, zipper spider or just garden spider.
It is one of the most well-known spiders in the United States. and even though it looks like a wicked, multi-colored black widow, most people are quite fond of it.
They are beneficial in that they are predators of insects which are considered pests, and many people have seen garden spiders during the summer in shrubs, tall grasses, country porches and, well, gardens.
They are quite harmless, in that a bite is not medically significant, but they are capable of inflicting some pain. Argiopes are not aggresive and are generally gentle to humans but will bite if mishandled. The pain might be comparable to a wasp or bee sting.
Additionally, I created an informative video about this spider on my YouTube channel. To view it, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7ez7gmPNFk.
Appearance
Female garden spiders grow to about one and one-eighth inches, not including the legs, but they appear larger, especially just before they lay eggs.
Females have black and yellow abdomens, and silvery cephalothoraxes (front portion, which includes the head). In fact, their Latin name means “gilded silver-face.”
With larger adults, their legs are mostly black, but are a kind of a translucent tan nearer the body.
The legs of younger females can be banded with those colors.
Males are less frequently seen, probably due to the fact that they are much smaller than females, only growing to about three-eighths of an inch, not including the legs. Males resemble females but are duller and have some rusty coloring.
Juveniles resemble adults somewhat. They are a mixture of brown and dull yellow. Juvenile legs are often banded with brown and dull yellow coloring, as seen here.
Feeding
Because argiopes are orb weavers, females spin circular webs, the process of which can take hours.
They then usually build heavy zigzagging areas to their webs known as stabilimenta. The stabilimenta resembles writing, which is why they are sometimes called writing spiders.
Entomologists at Texas A&M University report that the purpose of web stabilimenta is unknown, although some believe it may attract prey, provide structural stability, and/or prevent birds from flying through the webs. What is known is that only spiders that are active in daytime use stabilimenta.
Males also build webs for food, but only when they are young. Once they become adults, males leave and wander in search of females.
Argiopes often stage in the center of their webs waiting for some unlucky insect to get caught up in the extremely strong silk.
Prey includes grasshoppers, wasps, June bugs and other beetles, flies, moths, cicadas, praying mantises and even small reptiles such as snakes and lizards.
Once an insect is stuck in the web, an argiope rushes to the prey and spins a cocoon around it with dozens of strands of silk. It does this with great speed, using its long legs to make sure the victim’s attempt to fight back is rendered useless.
The whole thing is very impressive.
Once it gains control of the prey, it bites it one or more times injecting venom to subdue it even further.
Argiopes often save the “packaged” prey in the web for later consumption, then go back to waiting for more insects to become ensnared in the web. However, if it is hungry, it will eat the prey right away.
Argiopes will sometimes drop to the ground and hide when frightened.
Webs are rebuilt each night, but I have seen them do it during the day if the web was damaged enough.
Range
The black and yellow argiope is found all over the United States, Mexico and Central America, save for high elevations.
Habitat
Argiopes prefer sunny areas among gardens, shrubs, tall grass and plants. I have seen them in everything from overgrown fields to cattails near ponds to flower gardens in front of homes.
Breeding
Black-and-yellow argiopes breed once a year. Adult males roam in search of potential mates. According to arachnologists at Texas A&M University, once a female is located, a male will build a small web either nearby or in an outlying part of the female’s web. Potential males court by plucking and vibrating the female’s web.
Eggs
After mating, each female produces one or several brown, papery egg sacs. They are round to teardrop in shape and up to an inch wide. Each sac contains between 300 to 1,400 eggs.
The female attaches her egg sacs to one side of her web, or even a few feet away. The sac is usually suspended with silk, and suspending the cocoon is particularly effective against ant predation.
Spiderlings usually hatch in the fall, then overwinter in the egg sac before leaving the cocoon the following spring.
The multi-layered wall of the egg sac provides some protection, but unfortunately, parasites and predators, including birds, prey upon the spiderlings so that only a few survive the winter and even fewer survive to become adults the following season. There is one generation per year.
Males usually die after mating, but females will live until the first hard frost, though females in warmer climates may live for multiple years.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
