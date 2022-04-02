Years ago, seeing this week's featured creature in the Ada area would have been nearly impossible.
However, they are now somewhat common here. At least, around my house they are. I hear and see them nearly every day.
My home is near water, which is the habitat where these birds are primarily found but seeing them away from water is not uncommon nowadays. In fact, I've heard and seen them flying over the Ada Walmart parking lot. Possibly traveling from one water source to another.
Now, these days I can easily tell the difference between a fish crow and the much more common American crow, but it wasn't always that way.
For the most part, the calls of fish crows sound completely different from those of American crows. However, young American crows have a "begging" call that sounds similar in tone to fish crows.
If you would like to hear the differences between the two species, I recommend searching the birds online, then visiting a reputable ornithological agency such as the Cornell Lab of Ornithology or the National Audubon Society. Both have links to excellent recordings.
Appearance and sound
The fish crow and the American crow are very similar in appearance. Very.
There are subtle differences, such as fish crows have slightly shorter beaks, proportionately longer tails and longer wings. Fish crows are also slightly smaller, but the difference is negligible.
However, the best way to tell the difference is by the sounds.
The fish crow has been described as an American crow with a bad cold, in that it's calls are very "nasal."
Whereas the American crow has that loud “CaaW!-CaaW!-CaaW!” the fish crow has a distinctive "caw" that is short, nasal and quite different-sounding from an American crow. There is also a call of "uh-uh," but to me it almost sounds like "uh-oh."
Range
This is where it gets tricky.
The primary range includes the states bordering the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean -- from East Texas to Florida and up to Maine.
Many ornithological agencies show that on range maps. But the range also follows the Mississippi River north, and the Arkansas River through Oklahoma up to Kansas. And they are quite common along the river. I frequently visit the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge which lies on the Arkansas River, and fish crows are abundant there.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, fish crows have adjusted well to human habitation and are expanding their range northward and inland.
And this is where the Ada area comes in.
This first time I discovered fish crows here was a few years ago. I was in the Ada Walmart parking lot and two of them flew overhead. I was shocked when I heard their "uh-uh" calls.
As mentioned previously, I see and hear them quite a bit around my house, and also at Wintersmith Park.
Habitat
Lakes, rivers, large ponds marshes, beaches and estuaries. In addition to waterfront habitats, look for them inland around agricultural fields, urban and suburban areas, golf courses and wooded neighborhoods.
Food
Like American crows, fish crows will eat almost anything, including carrion, trash, berries, fruit, grain, nestlings and eggs of other birds and even items they can steal from other birds.
Odds and ends
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, fish crows are inveterate nest-robbers, raiding the nests of many kinds of waterbirds and songbirds, as well as finding and digging up the eggs of turtles. They also harass and steal food from other birds, such as crows, gulls, ibis and Ospreys.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
