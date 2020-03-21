The conclusion of the story of Betelgeuse

In journalism, follow-up is always important. It’s simply wrong to keep the reader in suspense without a conclusion, without a complete story.
So, I write one more time about Betelgeuse, to give you an ending to the story.
I deliver this column with a little bit of sadness, though perhaps it is one I should have expected to write all along.
It appears that the crimson eye of Orion is returning to semi-normalcy. Yes, it seems that the red supergiant star has stopped dimming and, slowly but surely, is brightening.
We all knew this was the possibility — nay, probability — when this adventure began at the tail end of last year. Betelgeuse had begun a dimming not seen since … well, since ever. Astronomers were wondering if this was it, if this was the time when our night sky would be changed forever. As it turns out, astronomers’ supposition that the star probably has about 100,000 years to live seems to be correct for now.
Thanks to the Twitter page @betelbot, which has been tracking the star’s visual magnitude, we can see that the star reached its dimmest about 10 days ago, which is right around the time astronomers said they believed the star would stop dimming. Since then, Betelgeuse has brightened only slightly, but the trend has indeed started to be brighter.
I can actually confirm this with my own observations.
As little as a week and a half ago, Betelgeuse was clearly dimmer than its next-door neighbor, Bellatrix. Now, Betelgeuse is brighter than Bellatrix, although it still has a ways to go before matching the magnitude of the blue-white star Rigel.
So it looks like for now, the story of Betelgeuse is at an end. Or is it?
In “Star Wars,” the Jedi thought the Sith were dead before the Emperor rose to power. Perhaps a poor analogy, but examination of recent history can always be deceiving. What if this is a sort of leveling-out period before the star dims once more? Consistency is key. If Betelgeuse brightens all the way to where it was before or near it, and stays that way for a while, then we can probably write “the end” to the saga of Betelgeuse in our lifetimes.
Time will indeed tell the tale.
