This week’s featured creature is the common nighthawk.
And while it is fairly common, some say the name “nighthawk” may be a misnomer, because the bird is neither strictly nocturnal nor a hawk.
I don’t know for certain, but I would imagine the “hawk” part of its common name is due to the fact that it hawks its prey in midair.
Growing up in a city, I have fond memories of certain birds that weren’t the normal “backyard” species. The common nighthawk was one, and the killdeer and chimney swift were the others.
During the summers of my youth, my parents wanted me in the house — or at least in the yard — within 10 minutes of the streetlights coming on. and it was often shortly before those streetlights came on that I would hear the sharp, buzzy “peent” calls of common nighthawks flying overhead.
I would bet that many people have heard these birds in the evening and looked up to see their bat-like flight.
Food
Common nighthawks feed almost entirely on flying insects. and this is where these birds get really interesting. They have tiny beaks (photo), but huge mouths. When feeding, the mouths of common nighthawks can open to two inches in width.
Insects taken include moths, flies, mosquitoes, flying ants, beetles, caddisflies, mayflies, grasshoppers, termites and other insects.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that common nighthawks are most active from half an hour before sunset until an hour after sunset, and again starting an hour before sunrise, then ending about 15 minutes after the sun comes up.
However, I have seen these birds feeding well after sunset, but they were almost always flying above well-lit areas such as parking lots and stadiums.
Appearance
Common Nighthawks are usually between nine and 10 inches in length, and have wingspans of about 22 inches.
They have a mixture of buff, brown, black, white and gray coloring. Those colors along with their patterning makes for excellent camouflage when the birds are sitting on the ground, which is where they nest.
They have a white patch on each wing (photos), which is clearly visible while the birds are in flight.
Male and female look alike.
Range
Common nighthawks are summer residents in the Ada area, and can be found all over Oklahoma, most of the United States and most of Canda, eh, during the breeding season.
They winter in South America.
Habitat
Open and semi-open areas — including rural, urban and suburban.
Nesting
These birds nest on the ground, usually in gravel. They will also nest on building roofs, but only if the roofs have gravel on them.
Females lay two eggs which are insulated for two to three weeks. Nestling period is a little more than two weeks.
Odds and ends
- I will be featuring some creepy creatures this summer, so please be prepared. Those include insects, spiders and snakes. I know some people don’t like seeing them, but I can’t just feature birds.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
