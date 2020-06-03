'The Class' focuses on students and science fair projects

Science Fairs are coming back into vogue with the release of the recent documentary, “Science Fair.” While interest has waned in the last few years, now Oklahoma will rejuvenate the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair with the help of Oklahoma State University. But, the fact of the matter is that the Muskogee Regional Science Fair has never faltered, sending students to state and international science fairs every year for the past 50 years, giving them a chance to compete against top students in the world. The crux of any good program, as many can confirm, is not only dedicated, brilliant students, but a dedicated, brilliant and inspirational teacher who will work long hours in the lab with students, spend his own money on supplies to help less affluent kids, and go the distance with their ideas.
This is where “The Class” (Random House, 2018) comes in, Heather Won Tesoriero’s new release that follows “a life-changing teacher” and “his world-changing kids.” Andy Bramante was a successful chemist in the private sector who followed his calling to teach at Greenwich High School in the affluent community of Greenwich, Connecticut. In his research class aimed directly at producing science fair winners, students pitch and pursue solutions to real-world problems such as on-the-spot Ebola testing, a cure for Lyme disease, and “smart” liquid bandages. With these projects, they consistently win Google Science Fair, Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, and Regeneron Science Fair, among numerous local and state science fairs, creating solutions that professional scientists have missed.
Ms. Tesoriero’s telling of the story makes an otherwise dull treatise on science fair experiments come to life as she follows Andy and his students throughout a single year, giving us insight into their personalities, family situations and motivations that make them passionate researchers in their areas. Through her work we are reminded that we have students right here in Muskogee who have made breakthroughs in their research fields and those coming through the ranks now who may hold the key to new insights. They need our support.
Food is an area where research is never tedious or boring. Professional chefs and home cooks are always experimenting with new flavor combinations. Here are some dip re-combinations that will inspire a delightful chemistry in your taste buds at your next football tailgate.
Extreme Corn Dip
1 can white corn
1 can Southwest corn
8 ounces sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
2 cups Colby Jack cheese, grated
1 jalapeno, diced
Mix all together and spread in the bottom of a baking dish (or stop here and eat this as is, delicious).
Add in layers:
1 cup Colby Jack cheese
1/2 cup white queso dip or more to taste
1 container Alouette Garlic Herb Cheese or other garlic cheese melt
Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. All recipes here based on Lambrusco’s dip recipes found at https://www.lambruscoz.com/dip-recipes. Experiment with them all.
Lucky 7 Layer Dip
1 large container bean dip
1 container white queso
8 oz. black bean salsa, slightly drained
Layer ingredients in shallow dish. Top with diced tomatoes, sliced green onions, sliced black olives and diced jalapenos. Also, use the thicker type of bean dip for the first layer.
Fun Dip
1 container jalapeno pimento cheese
5 slices cooked bacon, chopped
1 container spinach dip
Layer ingredients in order in a shallow baking dish. Eat and enjoy. Note: if you can’t find jalapeno pimento cheese, top regular pimento cheese with diced jalapenos from a jar before adding the layer of chopped bacon.
