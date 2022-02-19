I’m revisiting this week’s featured creature after speaking with The Ada News Paginator James Brantley Jr.
He told me he once had a wren which would sleep on a small ledge under a porch awning at his house. And this activity is not uncommon.
Carolina wrens will often sleep facing into corners with their feathers fluffed up. It is thought by many that wrens do this to keep warm and away from wind.
I would venture a guess that it also keeps them out of sight from nighttime predators.
Whatever the reason, if you see a ball of feathers in a corner with a fairly long tail hanging down, there’s a good chance it’s a Carolina wren.
Curious is a word I once used to describe the Carolina wren. Fidgety is another.
They’re no strangers to suburban yards, especially if the habitat is right. Wrens like to hop about low to the ground in brushy habitat. However, it’s not unheard of to see one high in a tree.
For the longest time, I believed they were curious because of what I had observed.
In winter, especially when there were many birds at my feeders, Carolina wrens would often show up for a visit. I never witnessed one eat any of the seed I put out, they just seemed to hop around to see what all the fuss was about.
While other birds were scooping up seed as quickly as possible, the wrens seem to be, well, bird watching. They would land, look, pick up a seed and drop it, and then move along on their merry way. I found it comical.
And although they did not eat what was offered at the regular feeders, they did eat while visiting my suet feeders.
I later found out what was going on.
I learned that Carolina wrens enjoy hulled sunflower seeds and peanut hearts, both of which were available in the suet, but not the other feeders.
I say fidgety because they never seem to stay still — at all — they’re not the easiest bird to photograph.
I always enjoy when they visit around the house, and they don’t seem to mind me, unless there is a nest close by.
Carolina wrens will nest in just about anything that has a cavity and is deemed safe by the parents. They’ve been known to nest in potted plants — both hanging and other; cans; old, unused boots; shelves in a carport; junked cars; and many other places one would not normally see a nest.
One summer, a pair nested in my barbecue grill-smoker. I’d forgotten to close the side vent, and, they took full advantage.
Carolina wrens are monogamous, and breeding pairs may stay together for years.
It is the state bird of South Carolina.
Appearance
The Carolina wren and the Bewick’s wren are similar in appearance, however, the Bewick’s wren is a bit slenderer, and is lighter in color.
Both have a large white stripe above each eye which resembles eyebrows. These stripes are kind of an off-white and can even look almost beige in color.
The Carolina wren is chunkier than the Bewick’s, its upper parts are darker in color (cinnamon), it has a shorter tail, and, where the Bewick’s wren has a gray belly, the Carolina wren’s belly is usually buffy orange.
It is a small bird, only about 4.5 to 5.5 inches in length.
Nesting
As I stated previously, Carolina wrens will nest in just about anything.
Back to my grill. I had seen this couple checking out the grill. However, I made sure the vent was closed to prevent them from nesting inside.
That year, about mid-May, I was working outside when I saw the female leave the grill through the smoker vent which I had apparently left open.
“Oh, no,” was my first thought. I walked over, lifted the smoker door and discovered a perfectly constructed nest.
The female had yet to lay eggs, so I could have removed the nest and the pair would have nested
elsewhere, but the guilt would have consumed me.
There would be no cooking out at the Mitchell residence for at least a month.
Due to sometimes limited space in the paper, I don’t often go into great detail about the nesting behavior of birds. Just a few facts.
However, I once saw a query on social media and decided I should mention a few things. In the social media post, a lady said she discovered an “abandoned” nest with one egg in it and asked what she should do. Others were quick to note that it was probably not abandoned and to leave it alone. This was the correct advice.
Many birds lay one egg a day and don’t incubate them until all eggs are produced, which can take days.
I observed that the Carolina wren female would lay one egg in the nest every morning. She would then leave the nest for the day. Each morning, a new egg.
I had observed this before, and not just with wrens.
I remember, as a kid, the first time I discovered a wren egg. I noted the size and thought to myself, “how can this little bird carry inside of her seven of these?”
I imagined the female would be double in size and never be able to fly!
After later learning many birds lay one egg a day, I figured that it must take 24 hours to create an egg before it’s laid into a nest. Now, I could be wrong as I am not an ornithologist, nor a wildlife biologist, but it seems logical.
Carolina wrens lay three to seven eggs. The female that nested in my grill produced six eggs. Afterward, I snapped a photo and left well enough alone so the couple could raise their family.
Carolina wren nests are usually domed and have a side entrance. Both the male and female construct the nest. By the time the nestlings are raised, the dome has been obliterated.
In our case, the female incubated the eggs for about two weeks. The male Carolina wren brings food to the female while she incubates.
The nestlings were fledged and left the grill about two weeks after the eggs hatched, which is about the normal time.
By the third week in June, the family had left the grill and traveled to the dense vegetation in the woods near my home.
Range
Carolina wrens do not migrate. In Oklahoma, Carolina wrens can be found in the eastern two-thirds of
the state. As far west as the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge near Lawton. Their permanent range extends from northeastern areas of Mexico, up through Oklahoma to the Great Lakes Region, east through New York, south to Florida and back west to Texas and Mexico.
Habitat
As stated previously, the Carolina wren’s preferred habitat is dense vegetation. They usually stay low to the ground and like thickets, brushy areas, brush piles and briar patches.
Food
In spring, they feed almost exclusively on insects and spiders. Some of the insects consumed by Carolina wrens include cockroaches, crickets, grasshoppers, beetles, moths and caterpillars.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, they also eat a small amount of plant matter, such as fruit pulp and seeds from bayberry, sweetgum or poison ivy.
Odds and ends
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
