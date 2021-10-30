This week’s featured creature is an insect which is among my favorites.
And despite its name, the Carolina mantis (Stagmomantis carolina) is the most common mantis found across North America.
It is also often misunderstood, sometimes blamed for killing and eating hummingbirds. However, Carolina mantises aren’t really large enough to take hummingbirds the size of the ones in our area.
Many photos of mantises with hummingbirds in their grasp have circulated on social media, which leads to uniformed people blaming ALL species of mantids for killing and eating hummingbirds.
Ah, social media, what would we do without it.
However, many of the mantises in those photos are of the invasive Chinese mantis (Tenodera sinensis), which grows much larger than the native Carolina mantis.
Whereas the Carolina mantis reaches a maximum length of about 2.75 inches, the Chinese mantis grows to be about 5 inches in length, so it is capable of snatching larger prey.
The Chinese mantis was accidentally introduced into Philadelphia in 1896, and has spread around the country. And while there have been reports of Chinese mantises in eastern and northern Oklahoma, I’ve seen no evidence of them in the Pontotoc County area.
And, while Chinese mantises will occasionally take small species of hummingbirds,
even that is somewhat rare.
Often, if a Carolina mantis is seen on a hummingbird feeder, it is most likely there to grab a wasp or bee, which are also attracted to sugary water.
Carolina mantis females have been known to eat males during and after mating, but it isn’t as common as many people think, and it only occurs if a female is very hungry, or agitated.
The Carolina mantis is often called a gardener’s best friend, as it eats many insects which are considered pests.
Sadly, the mantises which have thrived all summer will soon be gone. Before the first freeze in the fall, female mantises will lay eggs, and then die. The eggs will hatch when the weather warms the following year, and the young will start the life cycle process again.
Appearance
Like most other mantids, the adult female Carolina mantis is larger than the male. Females have wider bodies than males (see photos). In addition, while females have stunted wings (photo) and are unable to fly, the slender males have full wings and are capable of flight (photo).
Carolina mantises are highly variable in color patterns. Colors range from light green to brownish. And, they can change color to match their surroundings, but the color change only occurs during molts as they grow.
Their front legs are substantially thicker than the rear legs. These front legs are very powerful, and allow the mantises to snatch and hold prey quite well.
Range
The Carolina mantis can be found all over Oklahoma, and occurs all throughout
the United States, Mexico and down into South America.
Habitat
Carolina mantises inhabit meadows, woodlands and scrub forests. And it is not unusual to find them around homes and gardens, even in suburban areas.
Food
Carolina mantises eat caterpillars, crickets, grasshoppers, moths, katydids, butterflies, etc.
Eggs
In late September through October, females begin to lay eggs in clutches. They cover the eggs in a protective foam, which later hardens and protects the eggs. Small nymphs hatch in the spring and early summer.
Some people are tempted to place mantis oothecae in their homes for protection, but it is actually detrimental to the eggs as the nymphs emerge early in the warm environment, but have nothing to feed on. Mantis oothecae is best left alone outside.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
