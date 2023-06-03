Okay, so this week's featured creature isn't really a cardinal, but it is in the same family -- cardinalis.
And the blue grosbeak and the northern cardinal do resemble each other in a few ways. The shape of their heads and beaks are quite similar, but the blue grosbeak lacks the sharp crest of the cardinal.
These birds are fairly common summer residents in the Ada area, but they are not commonly seen.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology describes blue grosbeaks as "widespread but not abundant," and says they "can be hard to spot unless you hear them singing first."
I agree wholeheartedly, as I rarely see them unless I am looking. But when I do happen upon them by chance, its usually when driving down a rural county road.
In fact, I drove up on the brilliantly colored male in my first photo while it was feeding along a roadside.
It would seem logical that the bold blue male would stand out -- and it does under certain conditions -- but these birds often blend in well with green vegetation, when not viewed up close.
And whereas the cardinal is right at home amongst humans, the blue grosbeak is quite a bit wilder, most often seen in rural areas.
I love seeing and photographing this bird. The male's song -- a rich, musical warble -- usually leads me to it.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that blue grosbeaks have expanded northward in the United States in the past century or two, possibly taking advantage of forest clearing.
Appearance
These birds are about six inches in length, and have large conical beaks. Males are deep blue overall and have chestnut wingbars (photo).
Females are buffy and cinnamon overall, and have dark wings with brownish wingbars (photo).
Range
There are areas in Mexico and Central America where the blue grosbeak is found year round. This bird also spends the winter in Mexico, Central America and on the Caribbean Islands, but its range during the breeding season expands north and covers most of the Great Plains and the southern half of the United States.
During late spring and summer, the blue grosbeak can be found all over Oklahoma where habitat is suitable.
Habitat
During the breeding season, the blue grosbeak inhabits vine and shrub habitat found in old fields, woodland edges, stream edges and hedgerows.
Food
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that these birds eat mostly insects such as grasshoppers, crickets, beetles, cicadas, bugs, treehoppers and caterpillars.
Nesting
The Cornell Lab reports that blue grosbeaks nest low in small trees, shrubs, tangles of vines, briars, or other vegetation, often near open areas or roads.
The female lays three to five eggs, which are incubated for about two weeks. Nestling period is about 10 days, and they may have up to two broods each year in warmer areas.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
