I've been seeing a lot of Harris's sparrows lately, so they're getting featured this week.
And to be honest, I've seen more of them this year than I ever have before. I might see two dozen each winter, but I saw maybe 100 or more birds in January alone.
The Harris’s sparrow is a winter visitor to Oklahoma, and will readily visit feeders. Besides my feeders, I often see them along roadsides, especially where either the grass is either manicured, or where the trees are overgrown along barbed wire fences which line county roads.
I like Harris’s sparrows, and I must say, they are very American. That is to say, North American. Harris’s sparrows nest in the northern areas of Canada, eh, and only in Canada. Are they the only bird that nests in Canada, and nowhere else in the world, eh?
Yes. Yes they are.
However, Harris's sparrows spend the winter in the United States. And only in the United States. The Great Plains region, to be exact, and there are only two states where they can be found in every corner, nearly all winter long — Oklahoma and Kansas. However, they also winter in large portions of Texas and Nebraska, along with smaller portions of Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Colorado.
However, some individuals stray from their ordinary range and have been seen in all 48 states.
The Harris’s sparrow was named after 19th century ornithologist Edward Harris.
Appearance
They are handsome birds, and -- at between 7 and 8 inches in length -- are the largest sparrows in the subfamily Emberizinae in North America.
Harris’s sparrows have black on the face, similar to house sparrows. But if you get a good look, you really can’t confuse the two. Harris’s sparrows also have black on the head. To me, they appear to have black hair and large black beards.
During the breeding season, adult Harris’s sparrows have gray heads and even more black on the face, top of the head and beard — called a bib.
In winter, their heads are brown, and the black color fades a bit but is still visible. Males and females are similar, however, when not breeding, males often have more black on the faces than females.
A few days ago, I was driving along North Broadway when I saw a dozen or so Harris's sparrows along the roadside in front of the American Legion. I was somewhat surprised that I identified them from quite a distance, but their size and the black beards were a dead giveaway.
There is a pecking order amongst males; the larger the bib, the more he is respected by other Harris’s sparrows. Bib size usually increases with age.
Harris’s sparrows have long tails and are larger than house sparrows. They are in my opinion, more striking in appearance and color than house sparrows as well. They have pinkish-orange beaks (see photos).
Food
Harris’s sparrows eat seeds, fruit and insects and spiders. They will readily come to winter feeding stations and can be attracted with black oil sunflower seeds,
millet and cracked corn.
Habitat
I know these sparrows will visit backyard feeders, and I’ve also observed them searching for food in overgrown fields. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, during winter, Harris’s sparrows also prefer hedgerows, agricultural fields, shrubby pastures and shrubby areas near streams. They generally shy away from dense woods or dry shortgrass prairies, according to the Lab.
Odds and ends
• According to information released by the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge, because of Harris’s sparrows’ relatively remote breeding habitat, their nests were not discovered until 1931, which was well after those of most North American birds.
• The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports on its website that older Harris’s sparrows often win the best access to food and roost sites.
The website reports, “To determine why older sparrows dominated foraging flocks, researchers came up with a clever test. They noticed that older males have larger bibs, and dyed the feathers of young birds to create an artificially large bib. These younger birds with their new black bibs rose within the dominance hierarchy just like their older flock mates.”
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
