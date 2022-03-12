For many people, encountering this week’s featured creature is a treat, with the male’s brilliant Halloween coloring and rich, whistling song.
The Baltimore oriole is listed by ornithological agencies as common in Oklahoma during the breeding season, but it is pretty good at being elusive.
And that may seem odd as male Baltimores are a mixture of spectacular orange and black coloring, which really makes them stand out.
However, these birds often feed high up in tree canopies, so it can be sometimes difficult to see them.
And I’m speaking of birds out in the wild. These birds also inhabit suburban areas and will readily visit bird feeders and birdbaths.
When searching for Baltimore orioles in early spring, I listen for the singing of males as these birds are more often heard than seen. Once you hear it, there really is no mistaking it.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology says the “rich, whistling song of the Baltimore oriole, echoing from treetops near homes and parks, is a sweet herald of spring in eastern North America.”
I agree.
Since I can’t play a recording of the song in a newspaper, I would advise searching online for a listen.
These birds should begin arriving in the area in April, as peak migration is mid-April to mid-May.
Appearance
As mentioned before, males are vivid orange and black (photo).
Females are duller, with orange-yellow breasts, bellies and undertail coverts. Their plumage above is highly variable, ranging from a brownish to yellowish head and back.
Females become deeper orange with every molt and some older females are almost as bright orange as males.
Female Baltimore orioles are similar in appearance to female orchard orioles, which also inhabit the
area. However, female Baltimores almost always have a streaking on the back, whereas the female orchard is plain on the back.
Male Baltimore orioles are similar in shape to orchard oriole males, but male orchard orioles are smaller, and are rusty-reddish in color, nowhere near the bright orange of Baltimores.
The Cornell Lab reports that young male Baltimore orioles do not molt into bright-orange adult plumage until the fall of their second year.
Range
During the breeding season, Baltimore orioles are found all over Oklahoma. Their breeding range runs from mid-Louisiana northwest into Canada, east Maine, then southwest back to Louisiana.
These neotropic migrants winter in southern Mexico, Central and South America, the islands of the Caribbean, and over most of Florida.
Habitat
Baltimore orioles inhabit open woods, forest edges, river banks and small groves of trees.
The Cornell Lab reports that people can most often find these birds high up in leafy deciduous trees, and that Baltimore orioles have adapted well to human settlement. Because of this, they often feed and nest in parks, orchards and backyards.
Food
Baltimore orioles eat insects fruit and nectar, but mostly insects in summer.
They are attracted to hummingbird feeders filled with sugar water, but especially so in spring and fall. In spring, the nectar provides much-needed energy after a long journey. In fall, it helps the birds to fatten up for the trip south.
Insects eaten include grasshoppers, beetles, crickets, flies, moths and wasps. Will also eat some spiders.
The Cornell Lab reports that Baltimore orioles seek out ripe fruit, and can be attracted to oranges which have been cut in half and placed in trees or feeders.
People may also purchase special oriole feeders which can be filled with sugar water. Orioles are also attracted to suet.
Nesting
Nests are sack-like, and are woven with thin plant fibers (photo). They are usually placed high up in American elm, cottonwood and maple trees.
According to the Cornell Lab, the female lays three to seven eggs, which are incubated for 11 to 14 days. Nestling period is also 11 to 14 days.
Odds and ends
- The Cornell Lab reports that, when courting, the male Baltimore oriole displays by hopping around the female, bowing forward and spreading his wings to reveal his orange back. A receptive female will respond by fanning her tail, lowering and fluttering her wings and making a chattering call.
- According to the National Audubon Society, in the mid 20th century, Dutch elm disease killed many of the American elms that had been favorite nesting trees for this species in the past, which may have led to a decline in population.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
