This week’s featured creature is fairly common around the outside of homes and in gardens.
The pale green assassin bug (zelus luridus) is an efficient, deadly hunter of insects that many people consider pests.
It is just one of nearly 200 species of assassin bugs in North America, and just like two other assassin bugs I’ve featured previously -- the wheel bug and the orange assassin bug -- this one, too, has a large, long fang which it keeps tucked, or curled under, the front of the face.
This fang is a formidable weapon, used for terminating prey, but is also used as an eating utensil, of sorts.
An assassin bug uses its fang to stab prey, then, like a hypodermic needle, injects the prey with an enzyme-like saliva which will paralyze it, and also liquify its insides. It then uses the fang like a straw and sucks out the insides of the prey (see photo).
They can also use their beaks to deliver a painful stab, however, they try at all costs to avoid humans. I would guess that a person would have to handle one for that to occur.
Appearance
Most pale green assassin bugs are, well, pale green. However, there is more to it than that.
These true bugs have elongated bodies and narrow heads. Males grow to a little over half an inch, while females are slightly larger.
Most adults are light green, but some can be yellowish or brownish, and they have reddish joints. Wings are tan to dark brown.
Adults have a pair of spines on the back corners of their shield-like shoulder plate (see photo).
Nymphs have the same head as adults, but their bodies are thinner and lack wings (see photo). Nymphs are usually lime green, but some can be reddish in color.
Both adults and nymphs have bulging red eyes (see photos).
Nymphs are common in the early part of summer, while adults are active predators all summer and into autumn.
Habitat
These bugs usually inhabit deciduous trees and shrubs, where they wait to ambush prey. However, they will actively hunt, and you may see them on your vehicle or sides of your house.
Range
Pale green assassin bugs are found all around Oklahoma, and nearly all over the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Food
They eat flies, wasps, aphids and other small insects.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.