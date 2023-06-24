This week’s featured creature is a member of the genus Empidonax, which is a group of flycatcher species that are very similar in appearance to each other.
Identifying these birds in the field can be a big headache for birders. So much so that the frustration of “Empid” identification is often joked about in birding circles, and especially through memes on social media.
Over the many years that I have been birding, I have become pretty good at distinguishing between the species, but I am far from being an expert. To this day, I occasionally have trouble.
A good way to identify a certain species is to listen for calls and songs.
With the Acadian flycatcher, the song is a forceful “tee-chup” or “ker-chip,” which it sings frequently throughout the breeding season. To me, it sounds like someone stepping on a dog’s squeaky toy.
I was planning to create a video about this bird for my YouTube channel prior to this column, but I was just too busy. But I am planning to create one in the following week, so please keep an eye out. There, you will be able to listen to this bird’s squeaky song.
The address for the channel is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvw4ShsSHCjCt7Ypd2uGQzQ. and remember to subscribe. It’s free!
The singing is most common in the morning, and diminishes throughout the day.
This bird is from the tyrant flycatcher family, which includes scissor-tailed, eastern and western flycatchers.
In March, I featured the eastern Phoebe, which, while not an Empid, is closely related to the Acadian flycatcher.
Additionally, I am planning to feature another similar-looking flycatcher next week, and I will include photos of the three similar-looking birds. That’s the plan, anyway.
Appearance
At 5.5 to 6 inches in length, Acadian flycatchers are one of the largest members of the Empidonax group.
They are olive above and whitish below, tinged with yellow. There are two pale bars on each wing.
Their foreheads are somewhat flat, and slope gently up to form a peaked look.
Acadian flycatchers have relatively long wings, and narrow white eye rings (photo).
Range
The Ada area is right on the western edge of the Acadian flycatcher’s breeding range, which includes Eastern Oklahoma and most of the eastern half of the United States.
They winter in Central and the extreme northwest of South America.
Habitat
Deciduous forests — especially near creeks, rivers, large ponds and lakes — ravines and swampy woods.
The National Audubon Society reports that the Acadian flycatcher breeds mostly in wet deciduous forest, such as in swamps or dense riverside woods, and also in the understory of drier woods.
Food
These birds eat mostly insects, and mostly perch about midway between the gound and treetops. Acadian flycatchers often pick insect larvae from the undersides of leaves during short sally flights out and back from exposed perches.
They also hawk insects from the air.
The National Audubon Society reports that Acadian flycatchers eat a wide variety of insects, including wasps, flies, bees, ants, caterpillars, beetles. also flies, moths, true bugs, and others. Also eats some spiders, millipedes, and some small fruits and berries.
Nesting
Nests are built in trees and shrubs, usually between 10 and 30 off the ground. The female lays two to three eggs, which are incubated for about two weeks. Young fledge between 12 and 18 days.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.