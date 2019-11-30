Thanksgiving is over and boy, was it fun with family, friends and oh my, food! When the big day is over, we are often left with lots of leftovers! Here’s a few tips to storing your leftover Thanksgiving feast.
• First things first! Discard any turkey, stuffing and gravy that was left out at room temperature longer than 2 hours; 1 hour is temperatures were above 90 degrees F.
• Next, divide leftovers into smaller portions. Refrigerate or freeze in covered shallow containers for quicker cooling.
• Always use refrigerated turkey and stuffing within 3 to 4 days. Use gravy within one to two days.
• If freezing leftovers, use within 2 to 6 months for best quality.
When you get ready to reheat, turkey can be eaten cold or reheated. To keep turkey moist, add a little broth or water and cover when heating. Stuffing and gravy should always be reheated to 165 degrees F.
Don’t forget those amazing pies that were a hit on Thanksgiving. Pumpkin and pecan pie fillings are a form of custard and must be kept refrigerated at 41 degrees or cooler. This also includes yummy cream pies like chocolate, coconut or banana.
Foods which contain eggs and milk, with high moisture content, must be kept refrigerated, as bacterial love to grow in these foods. Failing to put that pie into the refrigerator before it has remained on the counter for more than 2 hours can make a very celebration for the bacteria, but not so good for friends or family.
You may be wondering why it is then that you see pumpkin or pecan pies on display at the grocery at room temperature. The difference in recommendations is due to the formulation of the pie recipes. Pies sold at room temperature have a preservative added that prevents germ growth for five days. This is identified by proper labeling found on the box or container. Even those pies should be refrigerated for storage at home, especially after they have been cut.
When baking a pumpkin pie at home, you should test the pie for doneness by inserting a clean knife in the center. When the knife comes out clean, remove the pie from the oven. After cooking the pie, cool at room temperature for only 30 minutes after removing them out from the oven. Then, refrigerate them to complete cooling and keep them cold. Once cooled, cover them to prevent them from drying out.
Whether it’s turkey sandwiches, turkey salad, turkey pot pie or turkey tetrazzini, be sure it is kept safe for your family! Food safety makes everyone’s holiday happier!
