Do we appreciate our veterans enough? Think about it.
No matter how we feel about war, we must support our troops. They are simply doing their job of protecting this country and carrying out orders. All our men and women who are presently serving our country are volunteers and knew what they might get into. They are right where they volunteered to be. We must support them and let them know how much we appreciate them.
We will be celebrating Veterans Day tomorrow, honoring those who are serving and those who have already served to defend our nation in one way or another. Only about 10% ever see combat, but everyone who serves does a job, and all jobs are important to the security of our nation.
About 30 years ago, I won a writing contest with this prose regarding veterans:
“Who are these veterans we are honoring? They are in every branch of the armed services and serve their country with pride. These veterans have the quiet dignity of men and women who know the price of freedom. Their politics do not matter. Whether they are Republicans, Democrats or Independent, they are first and foremost Americans.
They are grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters or someone’s spouse. However they are related, they are basically real Americans whose first love was and is the home front.
They are plumbers, doctors, salesmen, factory workers, farmers, bankers, mechanics, teachers or other career people. They are Catholic, Protestant, Jewish or other doctrine, but regardless of the religion they have chosen, they know this country was founded on faith and they stand ready to defend its beliefs and its land.
Veterans, more than anyone else, love peace, because they know the price of war. They love this country with its purple mountains majesty and its fruited plains. They know the frightening existence of war and they never forget that strife, and always cherish the calm and comfort of home.
Veterans enjoy the same sounds and sights that we all like, but they hear and see them through different eyes and ears. They hear ‘Taps’ with a different respect then we feel. These wonderful veterans are leaders. They may not be high-ranking officers but in their way they were all leaders. In their war effort they were all peace makers. They are the first to volunteer to solve any trouble and the last to give up until disputes are settled.
They know history because they are part of it. They are living legends, having withstood many adverse actions to be here today. They served at Gettysburg, Valley Forge, Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima and many other places. There marched where seemingly no one could tread, swarmed in shoulder deep water onto the beach of battle, slept in foxholes where conditions of noise and fear and stench were unbearable. Yet these veterans do not complain because they were simply doing their duty in the best way they could.”
For many years, my late husband, Jim, was the speaker and guest of honor somewhere in Oklahoma for the annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball. He gave his usual patriotic speech honoring all veterans and those who are serving now. Those speeches he gave brought back so many memories of buddies who lost their lives fighting for this country’s freedoms. We must never take their sacrifices nor our freedoms for granted. Jim was just one of thousands and thousands of young men who willingly served this great country in battle.
Some veterans bear visible signs of their service, a missing limb, a jagged scar, a certain look in their eyes. He or she is (or was) a soldier, a Marine, an airman or other service person who was always a protector of the finest, greatest nation ever known. They willingly serve (served) and deserve our gratitude and recognition. Except in parades, however, the man and women who have kept America safe, wear no badge or emblem. You cannot tell a vet just by looking. He is your average Joe.
He is the POW who went away one person and came back another. He is the Marine Drill Instructor who never saw combat but has saved countless lives by turning slouchy young people into brave Marines, teaching them to watch each others’ backs.
He is one of the three anonymous heroes in the Tomb of the Unknowns, whose presence at the Arlington National Cemetery must forever preserve the memory of all the anonymous heroes whose valor dies unrecognized with them on the battlefields or in the ocean’s sunless deep.
There cannot be enough said or done for the veterans who fought to make and keep America free. We owe them our deepest appreciation and honor for their jobs well done. We must never forget those who gave the supreme sacrifice of their lives in tribute to the country they love. They must be honored and remembered and revered.
No matter how gray a veteran’s temple grows, or how many inches are added to the mid-section, or how stooped they are from time and age, they always walk with a distinctive pride that is not given to lesser people. We can walk with pride too, in a free country, just because of what our veterans gave. They deserve honor. We salute them all.
He or she is an ordinary, yet extraordinary human being, a person who offered some of life’s most vital years in the service of their country, and sacrificed their ambitions so others would not have to sacrifice theirs.
The next time you see a veteran, thank them for their service and tell them how much you appreciate what they did/do for our country. They will feel better and you will too. And please proudly fly your flags for Veterans Day and other holidays.
This candy was a favorite of my favorite veteran. Show your love and make it today.
Easy sweet treats
Ingredients
1 lb. almond bark
1/2 cup smooth peanut butter
1 cup dry roasted peanuts
1 cup miniature marshmallows
1 1/2 cup Rice Krispies
Directions
Melt bark in microwave. Stir in peanut butter until smooth. Then stir in peanuts, Rice Krispies and marshmallows. Drop by spoonfuls on parchment paper lined cookie tray. Chill until set.
