These burritos can be made days or weeks ahead of time, wrapped tightly and placed in the freezer. They’re easy to reheat and transport to a game. Or, serve them for brunch for a football watch party.
Ingredients
1 lb Greer
8 Eggs
4 Slices Bar-S Bacon, Cooked Crisp And Crumbled
2 Cups Shredded Cheddar Cheese
1 Cup Towhead Salsa
1/4 Cup Oak Farms Dairy Pure Milk
10 Flour Tortillas
Directions
STEP 1
In a large skillet, brown sausage over medium to medium-high heat until cooked and crumbled. Add salsa in the last minute of cooking, stir to combine and warm through. Set aside.
STEP 2
Whisk together eggs and milk. In a nonstick pan, cook on medium-low heat until softly scrambled. Remove from skillet, then add cooked sausage and bacon to combine.
STEP 3
Warm tortillas, one at a time, in a large skillet, about 10 seconds on each side. Immediately fill each tortilla with egg mixture and sprinkle cheese down the middle. Roll tightly, folding ends to seal, then wrap in foil.
STEP 4
Serve immediately or refrigerate. To freeze, place burritos in freezer for up to one month. To reheat, remove from foil and place in a damp paper towel. Microwave about 1 minute per burrito.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.