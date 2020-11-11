Our Sweet Potato Salad with Bacon is one you don’t want to miss. All the great flavors of potato salad are ramped up with garlic, honey, thyme and jalapeno. And the star of the recipe – Triple S sweet potatoes – gives a sweetness and complexity to the potato salad. This is anything but a boring potato salad. Sweet potatoes combined with bacon, honey and jalapeno pepper combine for a punch of flavor.
Ingredients
4 slices thick-cut Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
3 large Triple S Farms sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into medium chunks
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
2 tbsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
2 garlic cloves, finely minced
3 tbsp. cider vinegar
3 tbsp. olive oil
1⁄2 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning
1 tbsp. Roark Acres Honey
1 tbsp. Scissortail Farms Thyme, finely chopped
1 cup celery hearts, thinly sliced
1 cup green onions, thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1
Saute the bacon until brown and crispy. Allow it to cool, then crumble and reserve.
Step 2
In a large stockpot of boiling salted water, cook the sweet potatoes until tender. Drain and allow to cool in a colander while preparing the other ingredients.
Step 3
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the jalapeno, mustard, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, seasoning, thyme and honey. Add the celery and green onions.
Step 4
Add the sweet potatoes to the bowl with the bacon, toss gently to combine. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper as desired.
