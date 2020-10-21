Sweet potato latte

Fall taste and a unique flavor using MIO Sweet Potatoes.

Ingredients

2 Triple S Farms sweet potatoes

4 cups Dairy Pure, whole milk

1/4 cup coconut milk, optional

3 tbsp. Griffin’s organic syrup

ground cinnamon

Woody candy chocolate peppermint cookies

Directions

Step 1

Roast the sweet potatoes until cooked through and quite tender. Set aside to slightly cool. Once cool enough to handle, peel and dice potatoes.

Step 2

Puree potatoes in a food processor until smooth.

Step 3

In a small saucepan, bring milk, coconut milk and syrup to a simmer. On low heat, whisk in the sweet potato puree. Return to a simmer, then serve warm.

