Sweet potato latte

Fall taste and a unique flavor using MIO Sweet Potatoes.
Ingredients
2 Triple S Farms sweet potatoes
4 cups Dairy Pure, whole milk
1/4 cup coconut milk, optional
3 tbsp. Griffin’s organic syrup
ground cinnamon
Woody candy chocolate peppermint cookies
Directions
Step 1
Roast the sweet potatoes until cooked through and quite tender. Set aside to slightly cool. Once cool enough to handle, peel and dice potatoes.
Step 2
Puree potatoes in a food processor until smooth.
Step 3
In a small saucepan, bring milk, coconut milk and syrup to a simmer. On low heat, whisk in the sweet potato puree. Return to a simmer, then serve warm.
