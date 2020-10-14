Sweet potato drop biscuits.

Ingredients
1 Triple S Farms sweet potatoes
1 1/2 cup Shawnee Mills self-rising flour
6 tbsp. Hiland buttermilk
4 tbsp. Hiland dairy unsalted butter, melted
Directions
Step 1
Peel, cook and mash 1 sweet potato. Set aside 3/4 cup mashed potato.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 425º. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3
Place flour in a medium bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the mashed sweet potato, buttermilk and melted butter. Pour over flour, stirring just until combined.
Step 4
Drop dough (about 3 tbsp. per biscuit) onto pan, allowing 1 inch between biscuits. Bake until lightly brown, about 12 min..
Step 5
Great with Hiland butter and Garden Club pineapple jam or strawberry jam.
