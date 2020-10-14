Sweet potato drop biscuits

Ingredients

1 Triple S Farms sweet potatoes

1 1/2 cup Shawnee Mills self-rising flour

6 tbsp. Hiland buttermilk

4 tbsp. Hiland dairy unsalted butter, melted

Directions

Step 1

Peel, cook and mash 1 sweet potato. Set aside 3/4 cup mashed potato.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 425º. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 3

Place flour in a medium bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the mashed sweet potato, buttermilk and melted butter. Pour over flour, stirring just until combined.

Step 4

Drop dough (about 3 tbsp. per biscuit) onto pan, allowing 1 inch between biscuits. Bake until lightly brown, about 12 min..

Step 5

Great with Hiland butter and Garden Club pineapple jam or strawberry jam.

