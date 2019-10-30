Sweet potato bread pudding

Sweet potatoes, vanilla and cinnamon are in every bite of this creamy bread pudding, making it a perfect dessert for Thanksgiving.
Ingredients
2 medium Triple S sweet potatoes
1 stick Hiland butter
1 loaf La Baguette French bread, cut into large pieces
4 cups Hiland milk
5 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon Griffin’s vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Sauce:
2 sticks Hiland butter
3⁄4 cup light brown sugar1
1/2 cups chopped shelled Miller Pecan Co. pecans
1⁄4 cup bourbon
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake the sweet potatoes until soft, about 1 hour, then remove from the oven and allow to cool.
Step 2
Butter a large baking dish with ¼ stick of the butter. Place the bread in the baking dish, being careful to fill the corners and top.
Step 3
Peel the cooled potatoes and finely dice. Sprinkle the diced sweet potatoes over the bread, moving them with a fork to fall into the cracks.
Step 4
Whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon, and pour over the bread and sweet potatoes. Allow 2 to 4 hours for the custard to soak the bread.
Step 5
Cut the remaining ¾ stick of butter into small pieces and scatter over bread pudding. Bake until custard is set, 40–45 minutes. Allow the pudding to cool before serving.
Step 6
To make sauce, melt butter in a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Add sugar and stir with a wooden spoon until sugar melts and mixture begins to boil, about 5 minutes of boiling total. Stir in pecans and bourbon. Spoon warm sauce over bread pudding.
