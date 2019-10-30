Sweet potato bread pudding

Sweet potatoes, vanilla and cinnamon are in every bite of this creamy bread pudding, making it a perfect dessert for Thanksgiving.

 MIO Coaltion

Ingredients

2 medium Triple S sweet potatoes

1 stick Hiland butter

1 loaf La Baguette French bread, cut into large pieces

4 cups Hiland milk

5 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon Griffin’s vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 

Sauce:

2 sticks Hiland butter

3⁄4 cup light brown sugar1 

1/2 cups chopped shelled Miller Pecan Co. pecans

1⁄4 cup bourbon

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake the sweet potatoes until soft, about 1 hour, then remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Step 2

Butter a large baking dish with ¼ stick of the butter. Place the bread in the baking dish, being careful to fill the corners and top.

Step 3

Peel the cooled potatoes and finely dice. Sprinkle the diced sweet potatoes over the bread, moving them with a fork to fall into the cracks.

Step 4

Whisk together the milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon, and pour over the bread and sweet potatoes. Allow 2 to 4 hours for the custard to soak the bread.

Step 5

Cut the remaining ¾ stick of butter into small pieces and scatter over bread pudding. Bake until custard is set, 40–45 minutes. Allow the pudding to cool before serving.

Step 6

To make sauce, melt butter in a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Add sugar and stir with a wooden spoon until sugar melts and mixture begins to boil, about 5 minutes of boiling total. Stir in pecans and bourbon. Spoon warm sauce over bread pudding.

