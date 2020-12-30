Sweet barbeque meatballs

MIO CoalitionSweet barbeque meatballs.

Ingredients

1 (28 oz) bag Fast Fixin’ Beef Meatballs

1 cup Garden Club Apricot Preserves

1 cup Head Country Barbecue Sauce

Directions

Step 1

Prepare meatballs according to package directions. Meanwhile, combine preserves with barbecue sauce in a medium saucepan over low heat. Stir and cook until well combined and warm. Serve with cooked meatballs.

Step 2

Tip: For east entertaining, place all ingredients in a small crock-pot, and cock on low, covered until warm, glazed and delicious.

Step 3

Serve and enjoy!

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you