Ingredients
1 (28 oz) bag Fast Fixin’ Beef Meatballs
1 cup Garden Club Apricot Preserves
1 cup Head Country Barbecue Sauce
Directions
Step 1
Prepare meatballs according to package directions. Meanwhile, combine preserves with barbecue sauce in a medium saucepan over low heat. Stir and cook until well combined and warm. Serve with cooked meatballs.
Step 2
Tip: For east entertaining, place all ingredients in a small crock-pot, and cock on low, covered until warm, glazed and delicious.
Step 3
Serve and enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.