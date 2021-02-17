Sweet and smoky sausage kabbobs

Sweet and smoky sausage kabbobs.

Ingredients

1/2 cup Garden Club apricot preserves

1/4 cup Garden Club apple cider vinegar

3 shallots, diced

1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Meat Marinade

1 lb. Mountain View Meat Company mild or hot smoked sausage links

2 bell peppers, cut into chunks

1 red onion, cut into chunks

1/2 lb. whole mushrooms

1 large zucchini, cut into chunks

12 cherry tomatoes

Directions

Step 1

In a small bowl, combine Garden Club apricot preserves, Garden Club apple cider vinegar, shallots and Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning. Pour mixture into a large zippered plastic bag.

Step 2

Slice Mountain View Meat Company sausage links into 1-inch pieces. Place sausage and all vegetables into bag with the marinade. Let marinate for 30 minutes or up to a few hours.

Step 3

Divide sausage and vegetables among skewers. If using wooden skewers, make sure you’ve let them soak in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Grill 5 to 10 minutes, turning often.

