Are you ready to sample a dog that will punch you in the mouth? If so, this dog is for you. Our Super Hot, hot dog is full of spicy flavor and is ready to make you cry.
Ingredients
4 Schwab
1 Tbsp Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
1/4 Cup Hiland Sour Cream
2 Jalapeno Peppers, Chopped
4 Slices Bar-S Bacon, Cooked
1/2 Cup Suan
1/4 Cup Ace In The Bowl Salsa
4 Hot Dog Buns
Directions
STEP 1
Grill Schwab’s Hot links for 7 to 9 minutes. Remove from grill and let cool for two minutes.
STEP 2
Spread a generous layer of Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Jelly on all four buns. Next, add a layer of Ace in the Bowl Salsa.
STEP 3
Place Hot link in the bun. Add a spoon full of sour cream and sprinkle with Head Country Seasoning and chopped jalapeno peppers.
