Our Super Bowl Taco Soup couldn’t be simpler to make. It’s the kind of recipe even picky eaters will like. Put a couple of jars of Ace in the Bowl salsa on your grocery list. You’ll want one for chips and dip, and the other for this great soup. Set out limes and avocado to add new notes of flavor to this great dish.
Ingredients
1 Ground Beef
1 Package Ranch Dressing Mix
1 (16-oz.) Can Pinto Beans
1 (16-oz.) Package Frozen Whole Kernel Corn
Tortilla Chips
1 Avocado, Diced
1 Onion, Chopped
1 pkg. Taco Seasoning Mix
1 (16-oz.) Can Chili Beans
1 Jar Ace In The Bowl Salsa
3-4 Cups Water
1 Lime, Sliced
Directions
STEP 1
Brown ground beef and onion in a Dutch oven or soup pot. Drain grease, then return beef and onions to pot.
STEP 2
Add ranch dressing mix and taco seasoning, mixing well. Add the beans and corn. Add salsa, tomato sauce and water. Bring to a boil, and let simmer for 30 minutes.
STEP 3
Serve over tortilla chips, and top with diced avocado and lime.
