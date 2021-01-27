Super Bowl Dip

ADA [ndash] Lois Carlene McNutt, 88, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Ada. Lois was born on Feb. 10, 1932, to Robert E. Lee and Edna Irene (Moss) Tilley in Walnut Grove. She grew up and attended school in the area, and on May 4, 1949, She married Jack McNutt in Ada, Okl…