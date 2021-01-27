Super Bowl Dip

Ingredients
6-8 Slices Bar-S Thick-Cut Bacon
1 Jar Ace in the Bowl Salsa
30 oz. Can Refried Beans
16 oz. Velveeta Cheese, Diced
1 tbsp. Cornstarch
Directions
Step 1
Cut bacon into thin slices and sauté until cooked through. Spread half of the bacon and some of the grease evenly onto the bottom of a 9 x 13 casserole dish.
Step 2
Cover with the refried beans, leveling with a spatula. Dice the Velveeta cheese, and place into a 1-gallon baggie with the cornstarch. Close the baggie, and shake the cornstarch coating the cheese. Reopen the baggie, and pour in the salsa, mixing gently by flipping the bag until the cheese is covered.
Step 3
Pour over the beans, and sprinkle on the remaining bacon. Heat in a 300 -degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
Step 4
Feature this great dip with Hiland Sour Cream or Made in Oklahoma Salsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.