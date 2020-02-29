There are a lot of great tools in the toolbox of photography, and one of my favorites is sunstars. These are the lines of light that emanate from bright points of light in our images, and are created by the internal reflections inside lenses, or by filters. Some sunstars can be added in editing.
I was reminded of how much I like this tool when I walked into the front yard Tuesday to photograph a very beautiful sunset. My favorite image from the moment was one looking west from our Shumard oak tree, with the sun just touching the horizon.
I have several lenses that are noted for producing great sunstars. You might also, since many lenses are capable of making sunstars under the right conditions. The lens I chose for this particular sunset is a great piece of hardware from years ago, the AF 20mm f/2.8 Nikkor. It makes better sunstars than most of my other lenses because it has straight aperture blades.
Newer lenses struggle to make really beautiful sunstars because lens makers are putting rounded aperture blades in modern lenses in hopes of appealing to the photographic world's obsession with "bokeh," an overused word that tries to describe the quality of the out-of-focus areas in an image. "Bokeh" is a buzzword that is often mistakenly used in place of the term "selective focus," which is also a very powerful tool in the toolbox.
The formula for sunstars is pretty straightforward: if a lens has an even number of aperture blades, it will make that many sunstar points, and if the lens has an odd number or aperture blades, it will make twice that number of sunstar points. A six-bladed aperture makes six-point sunstars, and a seven-bladed aperture makes 14-point sunstars. The 20mm I used Tuesday has a seven-bladed aperture, and the aperture blades are straight. The lens makes beautiful sunstars.
One reason I love to include sunstars in my images is that sunstars help me translate the brilliance of a scene to the viewer. On a screen or in print, it's hard to understand how bright and brilliant some scenes are, but a sunstar can help to viewer understand that.
To get these beautiful sunstars, shoot at very small apertures; think in the vicinity of f/11. One enduring trick I've used over the years is to get something between you and the sun, like a tree branch, lock your exposure, then move slightly to let the sun peek out from behind the branch just enough.
Sunstars are a beautiful, fun, powerful tool in your photographic toolbox.
