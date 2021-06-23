Summer sparkler

Ingredients
1/2 Gallon Hiland Dairy Raspberry Sherbet
4 Cups (1 Quart) Lemon-Lime Soda Or Ginger Ale, Chilled
1 (12-Ounce) Can Frozen Pink Lemonade Concentrate
4 Cups (1 Quart) Rosé Wine, Chilled
Directions
STEP 1
Set out sherbet so it’s slightly softened before making the drinks.
STEP 2
In a 2-quart size pitcher, combine pink lemonade concentrate, soda and wine. Stir to combine.
STEP 3
Pour into individual sugar-rimmed glasses. Add a scoop of sherbet to each glass. Stir, or leave the sherbet on top. Garnish with fresh mint or raspberries. Also good served over crushed ice.
