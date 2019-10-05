Fellow photographer Randy Mitchell came out to our patch of green last weekend to photograph insects and spiders. I walked around with him a bit and found his knowledge of the myriad small creatures fascinating. You can see some of his efforts in this week’s Randy’s Natural World.
I recently lent him my Tokina 100mm f/2.8 macro lens, and he liked it so much, he bought one for himself and is having a great time with it, so much so that he told me it has become his new go-to lens for bugs.
I know there is a big insect photography scene, but I’ve never gotten interested in it. Photographing even largish insects well is something of a specialty. A good macro lens is just the start. Technique is key: tripods, extra lighting, small apertures, patience, patience, patience.
Once in a while I photograph a grasshopper or a butterfly, but this time of year is more interesting to me for color. Like Randy, I appreciate the life all around me when I cut the grass or walk the dogs, but I tend to lean toward expressing the bigger-picture beauty of our patch of green: the poke berries turning purple, the Virginia creeper leaves turning red, the maple leaves turning yellow.
And unlike Randy, I only occasionally carry my macro lens with me when I walk the dogs. I tend to gravitate toward lenses with large maximum apertures, like my 50mm f/1.4 or my 85mm f/1.8. Both give me the beautiful selective focus, and, especially this time of year, the ability to capture the fleet light at sunset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.