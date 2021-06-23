Suan's sweet tomato jam bloody mary

Suan's sweet tomato jam bloody mary.

Make a traditional Bloody Mary even better using Made in Oklahoma products. We kick up this iconic cocktail with hints of scotch bonnet, horseradish and tomato jam.

Ingredients

1 Lime

4 Cubes Vault Ice

4 tbsp. Suan’s Sweet Tomato Jam

1/2 tbsp. Fresh Horseradish, Finely Chopped

1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle

4 Celery Stalks

1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Dry Seasoning

1 1/2 Cup Bloody Mary Mix

1 tbsp. Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Flavor Sauce

6-8 Oz Vodka

Lovera’s olives

Directions

STEP 1

Squeeze half the lime onto a small plate. Quarter the other half for garnish, and set aside.

STEP 2

Dip the rims of four (12-ounce) bar glasses in the lime juice. Sprinkle Daddy Hinkle’s dry seasoning on a second small plate, then coat the rims.

STEP 3

Crack the Vault Ice with a mallet, and place in glasses allowing it to temper.

STEP 4

In a blender combine the bloody mary mix, Suan’s Sweet Tomato Jam, Suan’s Flavor Sauce, chopped horseradish and vodka. Pulverize.

STEP 5

Pour into the glasses, splash each with a little Daddy Hinkle’s Marinade Sauce, and serve with Lovera’s olives, celery stalks and lime.

