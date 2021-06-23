Suan's sweet tomato jam bloody mary

Make a traditional Bloody Mary even better using Made in Oklahoma products. We kick up this iconic cocktail with hints of scotch bonnet, horseradish and tomato jam.
Ingredients
1 Lime
4 Cubes Vault Ice
4 tbsp. Suan’s Sweet Tomato Jam
1/2 tbsp. Fresh Horseradish, Finely Chopped
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle
4 Celery Stalks
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Dry Seasoning
1 1/2 Cup Bloody Mary Mix
1 tbsp. Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Flavor Sauce
6-8 Oz Vodka
Lovera’s olives
Directions
STEP 1
Squeeze half the lime onto a small plate. Quarter the other half for garnish, and set aside.
STEP 2
Dip the rims of four (12-ounce) bar glasses in the lime juice. Sprinkle Daddy Hinkle’s dry seasoning on a second small plate, then coat the rims.
STEP 3
Crack the Vault Ice with a mallet, and place in glasses allowing it to temper.
STEP 4
In a blender combine the bloody mary mix, Suan’s Sweet Tomato Jam, Suan’s Flavor Sauce, chopped horseradish and vodka. Pulverize.
STEP 5
Pour into the glasses, splash each with a little Daddy Hinkle’s Marinade Sauce, and serve with Lovera’s olives, celery stalks and lime.
