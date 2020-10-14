Stuffed corn muffins with chili.

What could be better than a good cornbread muffin? How about a cornbread muffin stuffed with chili.
Ingredients
1 14 oz. package Shwab’s Brick Chili
1 small onion, finely chopped
1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon
2 pkg. Shawnee Mills Corn Muffin Mix
2 eggs
2/3 cup Hiland whole milk
1 cup shredded cheese
Directions
Step 1
Heat oven to 350º.
Step 2
In a large saute pan, heat the chili. Add onion and cinnamon, and cook for about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and allow to cool slightly so the chili is warm but not hot to the touch.
Step 3
Place the chili in a plastic bag or piping bag with a 3/8-inch tip or hole.
Step 4
In a medium mixing bowl combine the corn muffin mix with eggs, milk and cheese, mixing until fully combined. Fill the muffin tins 2/3 full with a large spoon or ice cream scoop. Pipe the chili mixture into each of the muffins by pushing the tip below the surface of corn muffin mix. Squeeze until the muffin mix rises to nearly filling each tin to the top.
Step 5
Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
