Will Rogers Memorial Museum, Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch and the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum each offer virtual ways to explore the history and character housed within their museum, without leaving the comfort of your own home.
The three museums are closed until March 31.
However, each museum offers ways to explore museum offerings online.
If you visit www.willrogers.com and click the big black button near the top labeled “Enhanced Tour,” you can visit the Memorial Museum or the Birthplace Ranch, or get more information about Will’s impact on your home state or country.
The tour of the memorial museum consists of pictures and audio, presented by Michael Wallis, voice of the sheriff from the Disney Pixar movie “Cars” and author of “Route 66 – The Mother Road.”
The section on the birthplace ranch offers more information about Will’s parents, Clem and Mary, and how his family helped shape northeast Oklahoma.
Will Rogers Memorial Executive Director Tad Jones said, “People can do it from their mobile phone, tablet or on their computer.
“If everybody is going to be quarantined in their house and can’t get out, this is a great opportunity to see some things and learn a little bit about our museums and history,” Jones said.
On the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum Website, thegunmuseum.com, visitors can click “Explore” and click through the photo gallery or watch one of six “Museum Minute” episodes giving more information about various parts of the museum.
Announcing the museum closure, J.M. Davis Executive Director Wayne McCombs said, “We’re sorry for this, but we just want to be very cautious.”
