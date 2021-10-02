Before we get started on this week's featured creature, I need to update everyone on something I've mentioned in the past few columns -- the "Monarch Butterfly Watch" at Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area near Frederick.
The free event takes place this year from Oct. 2-9. There will be morning and evening activities, which includes seeing the butterflies and watching biologists tag and release some as well.
I was contacted by Melynda Hickman, Wildlife Diversity Biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, and she mentioned that interested folks must make a reservation to participate in the morning tagging and evening roost watch activities.
"We have limited seating for the roost watch activity, and we have had to restrict the number of participants inside the Center for the tagging."
For more information, and to check the status of monarch migration prior to attending (recommended), visit "Friends of Hackberry Flat" on Facebook -- https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Hackberry-Flat-209302429171557.
Someone recently mentioned to me that they've been seeing scissor-tailed flycatchers here and there, and wondered why they were still around.
"Shouldn't they have flown south by now," she asked.
I answered, "Some have, but some hang around for a while. I once saw one on Nov. 21 while driving through Stuart. It was fully grown, and resting on a utility line."
That was the latest time of year that I've ever seen one in Oklahoma.
The state bird of Oklahoma, scissortails are quite acrobatic, while hunting and during courtship, and they are quite common in Oklahoma during the spring and summer months.
The southern Oklahoma/North Texas area is the center of the nesting range for the bird. In fact, Oklahoma is the only state where the scissor-tailed flycatcher can be found nesting in every corner.
The bird has a long, striking tail, and, while in flight, opens and closes the tail like a pair of scissors — hence the name.
Scissor-tailed flycatchers are very similar in many ways to kingbirds because the they are closely related to one another. Scissor-tailed flycatchers are a member of the kingbird genus Tyrannus.
The male has a tail which can grow to nine inches in length, while the female’s is slightly shorter.
In spring, the male puts on quite the spectacular show to impress a female during courtship. He will ascend to a dizzying height, then dive down while somersaulting through the air, showing off his impressive tail.
If the female likes him, the two will pair up and stay monogamous throughout the breeding season.
The scissor-tailed flycatcher is also known as the Texas bird-of-paradise and the swallow-tailed flycatcher.
A scissor-tailed flycatcher was displayed in flight on the reverse side of the Oklahoma Commemorative Quarter, which was issued by the U.S. Mint in 2008.
In late summer, the birds will form large, noisy flocks of up to 1,000 birds prior to
migration to their winter range.
Scissor-tailed flycatchers are protected by federal law.
Description
Adult birds are pale gray for the most part. However, the top half of the head and nape of the neck are a light gray, while the breast and front of the neck are mostly white. The wings have black feathers with white edges, giving the wings a dark gray or sooty black appearance. Tailfeathers are a mixture of black and white. The bird has salmon-pink flanks and underbelly.
Nesting
As well as the entirety of Oklahoma, the nesting range for scissortails covers nearly all of Texas, a portion of southeastern New Mexico, all except for the northwest corner of Kansas, all of the southwestern third of Missouri, the western halves of Arkansas and Louisiana and some of northern Mexico, just south of Texas.
Scissor-tailed flycatchers are seen in Oklahoma from early April to late October, though individuals are sometimes seen as early as the last week of March and some birds linger until mid-November, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. But as I mentioned previousely, Nov. 21 was the latest I've seen one.
Once males arrive from their wintering grounds in southern Mexico and Central America, they establish and defend territories. Females arrive later, and the courtship begins.
Once pair bonding is complete, nesting follows. A nest is constructed usually in a shrub or tree, between seven and 30 feet above the ground. The female builds the nest by herself and uses a variety of natural and man-made materials, including paper, string and even cigarette butts.
The female lays from three to six eggs. Like many birds, she lays one egg a day, and incubation begins once all eggs are laid. Incubation lasts from two to three weeks. Both the male and female feed the nestlings, which have a voracious appetite. The young grow at a rapid pace and are ready to leave the nest after about two weeks.
While nesting, scissortails will aggressively attack and chase off larger birds that get near the nest.
Scissortails will raise one or two broods each year.
Habitat
Scissor-tailed flycatchers prefer open country, such as prairies dotted with shrubs and trees. They also populate farmland, like pastures, and can sometimes be found in residential areas.
They are often welcomed by farmers and gardeners, as they help eliminate pest insects.
Food
As I stated previously, scissortails are quite acrobatic while hunting. They will grab up insects in the air, on vegetation and on the ground.
When snatching insects in mid-flight, the spectacular forked tail comes in very handy.
They eat grasshoppers, robber flies, dragonflies, crickets, beetles, wasps, bees, true bugs, flies, caterpillars, moths and others. They will also eat some spiders.
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
