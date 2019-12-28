The holidays are over, and you may have, or perhaps not yet, gotten all of the decorations stored away for another year. For many people, the beginning of a new year is a chance to start with a clean slate. When is a better time than right now to make your home new and fresh again?
January is a time of renewal, so take some time to clean out those closets, donate those clothing items you no longer need and clear out the clutter in your kitchen.
We all like to make a fresh start and set goals for ourselves when the new year rolls around. Many people set goals to get in shape or start eating more healthy foods, but you can do the same for your home. Take this time of rejuvenation in the new year and get your home in shape. Clutter can really weigh down your home and can keep you from making the most of your space.
While the thought may be overwhelming, approach this project like you would anything else … one step at a time. It is important to be realistic with your goals and your method of meeting those goals. Perhaps start with the front hall closet or the junk drawer in the kitchen. No matter how or where you start, it is a good idea to have a method that works for you.
Getting organized is all about decisions – what to keep and what to discard. When it comes to things you plan to keep, categorize them into groups such as A, B, C and D. Things in the A category are those you use on a daily basis, such as your hairbrush or coffee maker. Now, think about your A spaces in the house – counter tops, easy-to-reach shelves and handy drawers. Your A things should go in A spaces.
B things are used often, just not as frequently as A items. These things could include a large salad bowl or your blender and should be kept in B places, which are slightly less accessible than A places.
Seasonal decorations are things that would fall into the C category. They are still used, but not very often. C places are areas in your home that are less accessible and completely out of the way of the daily flow of living in your home.
Finally, those dreaded D items. These are things you do not actually use but feel you should keep anyway, such as spare furniture. D items need to be stored as out of the way as possible.
Ideally, your home should have mostly A and B items, which are things you really love and use regularly. In a perfect world, you’ll have very few C and D items. Something to keep in mind is those items in your D pile could be donated. This helps consumers follow the reduce, reuse, recycle train of thought. Although you don’t use that old rocking chair anymore and it’s just in the way, someone else could use it on a daily basis.
As you go through your home and sort things into the A, B, C and D categories, it can be helpful to ask yourself a few questions. When was the last time I used this? What is the worst-case scenario if I donate this item? How hard would it be to replace this item?
As you go through closets, cabinets and drawers, take the time to clean the area, too. Wipe down shelves and drawers with an eco-friendly cleaner. You’ll be amazed at how good you feel as you go. That feeling will keep you motivated to move throughout your house and declutter and clean.
Once you are done sorting your belongings into categories and have determined what items you need to get rid of, look for a reputable place in your area that will take your donated items. Be sure to ask for a receipt, as you may be able to use the donation as a tax deduction.
Having a clutter-free home is a great way to start the new year. Not only are you helping others by donating items that can be reused, you’re also making the most of the space in your home so it’s more enjoyable.
