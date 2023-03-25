Spring is in the air and for many this means a time to do an annual cleaning routine. While cleaning your house, clean your pantry and stock up on basics to make nutritious meals for your family.
Having the basic meal builders around the house will assist with meal planning and ensure your family has a nutritious, well-balance meal. Try to clean out the high-calorie, low-nutrition foods that are found in your pantry and replace them with healthier choices. Go to foods can include whole-grain pasta, long grain or brown rice, pasta sauce and canned and frozen fruits and vegetables.
Some foods can be enjoyed during the day as a snack or meal. Everyday food items such as canned tuna, whole-grain cereal, multigrain bread and oatmeal are good to have on hand. Other snack options include dried fruit and vegetables, low-fat granola bars, fruit cups, apple sauce, yogurt, and low-fat popcorn.
The best approach to stocking a healthy pantry is getting a full view of the “total diet.”
There is no single food that will make or break a healthful diet. Looking at your overall pattern of eating is the most important focus. A variety of foods can fit into a healthful pattern if consumed in moderation, with the appropriate portions and with regular physical activity.
Not only is spring a good time to clean up, but it is also a good opportunity to get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures.
According to the American Dietetic Association a person should be physically active for at least 30 minutes most days of the week. For greater health benefits and to assist in controlling body weight, one should opt for 60 minutes a day. Teenagers and children should be physically active for 60 minutes most or every day.
Physical activity helps relieve stress and makes you feel good. It will help you be more productive and sleep better. Physical activity is good for your health and helps achieve and maintain fitness and lowers the risk for chronic disease.
