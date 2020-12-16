Spinach salad creamy dressing

Ingredients
1 bag (6 oz) fresh spinach (about 7 cups)
1 cup thinly sliced red onion (see tip!)
1 pkg (8 oz) JM Farms Mushrooms, thinly sliced
½ lb. Bar-S Bacon, crisp & drained
1 pkg. (8 oz) Braum’s shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup pecans, toasted & coarsely chop.
3 eggs, hard boiled, sliced or chopped Creamy Buttermilk Dressing
½ C Hiland Buttermilk
1 tbsp. Garden Club Apple Cider Vinegar
2 tbsp. freshly snipped chives, or parsley
2 tbsp. Garden Club Mayonnaise
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1
In a large bowl, or on a serving platter, arrange salad ingredients in the order listed. Toss lightly, if desired. Serve with Creamy Buttermilk Dressing. Dressing
Step 2
In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients together. Cover and chill; serve drizzled over spinach salad. Enjoy!
Step 3
Kitchen Kimberley’s Tips: Soak sliced red onions in a bowl of ice water to reduce their pungency. For ease, first place them into a strainer, then down into the ice water. When ready to enjoy, simply lift the strainer, drain, and serve! To make this salad even heartier, I like to add Fast Classics Flame Roasted Chicken Breasts or Fast Fixin’ Popcorn Chicken. Serves 8 as a side salad, or 4 as a main course salad. Creamy Buttermilk Dressing is also great with a crisp lettuce salad.
