Spinach Salad Creamy Dressing.

Ingredients

1 bag (6 oz) fresh spinach (about 7 cups)

1 cup thinly sliced red onion (see tip!)

1 pkg (8 oz) JM Farms Mushrooms, thinly sliced

½ lb. Bar-S Bacon, crisp & drained

1 pkg. (8 oz) Braum’s shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup pecans, toasted & coarsely chop.

3 eggs, hard boiled, sliced or chopped Creamy Buttermilk Dressing

½ C Hiland Buttermilk

1 tbsp. Garden Club Apple Cider Vinegar

2 tbsp. freshly snipped chives, or parsley

2 tbsp. Garden Club Mayonnaise

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1

In a large bowl, or on a serving platter, arrange salad ingredients in the order listed. Toss lightly, if desired. Serve with Creamy Buttermilk Dressing. Dressing

Step 2

In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients together. Cover and chill; serve drizzled over spinach salad. Enjoy!

Step 3

Kitchen Kimberley’s Tips: Soak sliced red onions in a bowl of ice water to reduce their pungency. For ease, first place them into a strainer, then down into the ice water. When ready to enjoy, simply lift the strainer, drain, and serve! To make this salad even heartier, I like to add Fast Classics Flame Roasted Chicken Breasts or Fast Fixin’ Popcorn Chicken. Serves 8 as a side salad, or 4 as a main course salad. Creamy Buttermilk Dressing is also great with a crisp lettuce salad.

