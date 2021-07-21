Spicy Oklahoma caviar

Ingredients
1 Cup Red Onion, Chopped
1 Red Pepper, Chopped
2 Cans (15.5 Oz. Each) Black Eyed Peas, Rinsed And Drained
1 Cup Head Country Garden Rich Salsa
1 Green Pepper, Chopped
1 Clove Garlic, Minced
1 Can (15.5 Oz.) Hominy, White Or Yellow, Rinsed And Drained
Salt And Pepper, To Taste
Directions
STEP 1
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover and chill for several hours, or overnight to allow flavors to marry. Serve with corn chips, tortilla chips, or simply enjoy as a side dish.
