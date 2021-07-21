Spicy Oklahoma caviar

MIO CoalitionSpicy Oklahoma caviar.

Ingredients

1 Cup Red Onion, Chopped

1 Red Pepper, Chopped

2 Cans (15.5 Oz. Each) Black Eyed Peas, Rinsed And Drained

1 Cup Head Country Garden Rich Salsa

1 Green Pepper, Chopped

1 Clove Garlic, Minced

1 Can (15.5 Oz.) Hominy, White Or Yellow, Rinsed And Drained

Salt And Pepper, To Taste

Directions

STEP 1

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover and chill for several hours, or overnight to allow flavors to marry. Serve with corn chips, tortilla chips, or simply enjoy as a side dish.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you