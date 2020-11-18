Spiced sweet potato & bacon skewers with sausage

Ingredients
2 lbs Triple S Farms Sweet Potatoes, Peeled and cut into 1 1/2 Chunks
1 1/2 tbsp Olive Oil
1 lb Bar-S Bacon
Fresh Salad Onions Split
3/4 cup Light Brown Sugar
1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
1/2 tsp. Ground Cinnamon
1/2 tsp. Ground Nutmeg
1/4 tsp. Cloves
1/4 tsp. Cayenne Pepper
1/2 tsp. Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
Directions
Step 1
Place metal cooking racks on top of a large rimmed baking sheet. Spray with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 375 º F.
Step 2
Place cut sweet potatoes in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to combine. Set aside. Without separating bacon slices into individual pieces, cut entire slab of bacon slices into fourths (when laying horizontally in front of you). This is easiest by cutting slab in half and then cutting each of those portions in half again.
Step 3
In a small bowl, combine sugars and spices. Pour spiced sugar mixture onto a large, rimmed baking sheet. With metal skewer, slide on a chunk of sweet potato, 1 small piece of bacon (which is ¼th of a bacon slice) that has been folded in half (or smaller if necessary) and 1 piece of Spring onion. Make sure to leave a tiny bit of room between each item to allow even cooking (don’t push them tightly together). Repeat pattern until you have about 3-4 pieces of sweet potato and 3-4 pieces of bacon on each skewer.
Step 4
Roll each skewer in the spiced sugar mixture. You may want to use your hand to hold some of the spiced sugar to press more of it onto the potatoes and bacon. Tap your skewer gently to remove any excess spiced sugar. Place skewer on top of the cooling racks on your prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining skewers. Discard any remaining spiced sugar.
Step 5
Bake skewers for about 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender and bacon is fully cooked.
