Speak up when you have something to say

Do you express your true thoughts and feelings, and then listen? Think about it.
In the “olden days” many kids were taught to be seen and not heard. The adults sat around and visited without a single word from the kids. They were encouraged to go off somewhere and play. Kids were taught not to interrupt adults. That is a good rule to still follow, but I do believe kids have a lot to add to a conversation.
When we were in grade school, we were taught to respect the kids who were reciting their lessons. We never got to snicker or make them feel uncomfortable. Then when our turn came to recite and talk we were afforded the same respect and consideration. I fear this honor and respect is lacking sometimes now in church and other gatherings. Some people, and not just young people, whisper and even talk out loud in church and movies and other performances.
When we were little, at home around the dinner table or an evening of visiting after chores were done, we were encouraged to speak up and say what we felt. We were not interrupted or criticized for our opinion but heard to the end of our thoughts. Then as we got older we sometimes, somehow lost that freedom to speak and felt intimidated in groups when we said what we felt.
We are all in a position to learn from the past to avoid mistakes in the future. One of those ways is to speak up when we really feel we have something to say. We should pay attention to our inner voice. Do not override that voice. It is who we really are. If we go against what we truly feel to be the truth, then we regret it later.
Not only should we speak up, but we should listen to others. Their opinion has merit too. Listen and learn. We should operate with clarity. That means listening as well as speaking. We shouldn’t be surprised if we find our own opinion and expectations changing. After hearing someone to the end of their thoughts, we just might let go of undated or unimportant ideals and dreams that no longer fit our life plan and embrace another thought.
I have a sign in my kitchen that says, “Dear Lord: Put your arms around my shoulders and Your hand over my mouth.” I need to listen every single day to that still small voice within me that tells me what to say when. Many times I would have been better off to have kept my mouth shut and listened only. The only way we learn is by listening ... not by hearing our own voice.
Having said that, we do need to be unafraid and fearless when we do express ourselves.
There is nothing wrong, nor uneducated, nor uninformed, nor unlearned, nor untaught with asking a simple question when we don’t understand a point. Many times I have felt hesitant to ask a question in a class or board meeting but I ask it anyway. Almost every time others had the same question or wanted a point cleared up and have told me after I spoke up that they were just too timid to ask it. I am always pleased with speakers who stop to answer a question and they will say to the audience, “That’s a good question,” before they answer it or clear up any confusion. Those speakers are to be admired.
My theory is that we were not born knowing the answers to questions. We have to learn from some source as we are ready to learn. Only a few years ago I learned to quilt. I know probably everyone in the world already knows how, but I didn’t. I am grateful to my friend, Helen, for taking the time to show me how to hold the needle and how to hold the quilt and how to baste it and other important aspects of quilting. I just learned recently how to tack the threads and pull them back through. It took a village to teach me how to quilt. No one ever made me feel inadequate or stupid or brainless or dense because I had never learned. They were very patient with me and took baby steps when teaching me. I hope I listened well to the instructions. Because of their instruction, understanding and careful guidance I love quilting.
One circumstance that make many of us feel uncomfortable is to make bereavement calls. We hardly know what to say. We feel awkward and don’t wish to upset anyone. But I have found in almost every single case, it is not what we say or do but that we came to pay a visit that really matters. If we say what is truly in our heart, no one can fault us. They know it comes from the heart. Sometimes saying nothing is the best route to take. Our friends feel our sympathy and know what we wanted to convey. A hug speaks volumes. We should listen to our heart.
I have a habit (and yes, it becomes a habit) to express myself on every subject. I feel I must must share my knowledge and opinion. I very often have my foot in my mouth and feel awful after I have spouted off. My opinions are often outdated and deep-rooted and may need editing.
At this time with the coronavirus pandemic and political interpretations at every turn, we must listen to our own moral values and not be swayed by too much outside opinion. We know the way we were raised and the values we were taught and must ‘stick by our guns’. That is not to say that we don’t keep an open mind and listen to both sides. Diplomacy is important during these times. I write that, but I don’t always practice what I preach. A little charm and tact and consideration speak volumes. Few people are mind-readers, so express your feelings. Speak up ... then listen up.
Anyone who knows me knows that I love to talk about recipes. They seem to come up in every conversation. When I find a delightful recipe, I like to share it with you. This cookie is so easy but so very good and light. Watch it carefully so the coconut doesn’t burn.
Tasty Coconut Treats
Ingredients
2 sticks butter, softened
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 1/2 cups flour
Flaked coconut
Directions
Beat butter with powdered sugar until fluffy and light. Add corn starch and flour. Mix until well blended. Cover and refrigerate for one hour. Shape into 1-inch balls and roll in flaked coconut. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in 325-degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool several minutes before removing from pan.
