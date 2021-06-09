Southern Roots Sisters jalapeno poppers

You can make these on the grill or pop them in the oven. Our jalapeno poppers are next-level good since they’re packed with MIO ingredients including Southern Roots Sisters Peach Pepper Jam, Bar-S smoked bacon, Head Country seasoning and Hiland cream cheese.
These poppers are the kind of fun food you want to make when you have time on the weekend for appetizers. You may want to make a double batch because everyone will love the smoky-sweet flavor of these poppers, which we serve alongside the peach and pepper jam for dipping.
Ingredients
8 oz. Package of Hiland cream cheese, room temperature
12 large jalapeño peppers
1 1/2 Cups finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 3/4 Tsp Head Country Original Championship Seasoning
12 Slices Bar-S smoked bacon
1/2 Cup Southern Roots Sisters Peach Pepper Jam
1 Jar Augusto’s Green Sauce (for dipping)
Toothpicks
Parchment paper
Directions
STEP 1
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place cream cheese in large mixing bowl and allow it to soften.
STEP 2
Meanwhile split the peppers lengthwise, remove and discard the seeds and veins. Prepare a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
STEP 3
Make the filling by combining cream cheese with cheddar cheese. Add the seasoning and mix well using a rubber spatula.
STEP 4
Stuff the jalapeños by dividing the filling between the halved jalapeños (about 1 tbsp. per half). Smooth out the filling so it is flush with the tops of the peppers.
STEP 5
Remove the bacon from the package, and cut each slice in half. Wrap each half slice of bacon around each stuffed pepper. Secure with a toothpick and arrange on the parchment lined pan.
STEP 6
Bake the poppers for about 20 minutes, until the bacon is crispy and the filling is melted and lightly browned. Remove pan from oven and coat the poppers using ½ cup of the Peach Pepper Jam and a pastry brush. Return the poppers to the oven and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes. Once removed allow these to cool until the filling begins to set up. Serve with a side of Augusto’s Green Sauce for dipping
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.