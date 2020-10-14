Southern okie gourmet pear lovebird cake.

Ingredients
3 cups Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
2 pkg. cream cheese, softened
9 oz. Southern Okie Gourmet pear spread
2 cups granulated sugar
2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup pecans, chopped
1 cup bananas, mashed
1 cup vegetable oil
3 lg. eggs, beaten
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 1/2 tsp. vanilla abstract
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven 350°. Combine flour, baking soda, salt, granulated sugar, and cinnamon in large bowl.
Step 2
Add eggs and oil, stirring until dry ingredients are moist.
Step 3
Stir in 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla, pear spread, pecans, and bananas.
Step 4
Pour batter into two greased and floured 9 inch heart-shaped cake pans.
Step 5
Bake for 25 – 30 min. or until toothpick comes out clean.
Step 6
Cool in pans for 10 min.; remove and cool completely.
Frosting:
Step 7
Beat together cream cheese and butter until creamy.
Step 8
Mix in 1 tsp. vanilla, and gradually stir in powdered sugar.
Step 9
Spread cream cheese frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.
