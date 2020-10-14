Southern okie gourmet pear lovebird cake

Southern okie gourmet pear lovebird cake.

 

Ingredients

3 cups Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour

2 pkg. cream cheese, softened

9 oz. Southern Okie Gourmet pear spread

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 cup bananas, mashed

1 cup vegetable oil

3 lg. eggs, beaten

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 1/2 tsp. vanilla abstract

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven 350°. Combine flour, baking soda, salt, granulated sugar, and cinnamon in large bowl. 

Step 2

Add eggs and oil, stirring until dry ingredients are moist. 

Step 3

Stir in 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla, pear spread, pecans, and bananas. 

Step 4

Pour batter into two greased and floured 9 inch heart-shaped cake pans. 

Step 5

Bake for 25 – 30 min. or until toothpick comes out clean. 

Step 6

Cool in pans for 10 min.; remove and cool completely. 

Frosting:

Step 7

Beat together cream cheese and butter until creamy. 

Step 8

Mix in 1 tsp. vanilla, and gradually stir in powdered sugar. 

Step 9

Spread cream cheese frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake.

