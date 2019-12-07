The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service and the Murray County Extension office will host a “South Central Vegetable Growers Workshop” Thursday. Anyone interested in home or commercial vegetable gardening is welcome to attend this educational program. Speakers will address gardening topics that are often challenging to both new and veteran gardeners. Topics will include innovative growing practices, tomato disease control, garden insect management, soil improvement and marketing strategies for vegetable growers.
The program will begin at 3:30 p.m. with several demonstration presentations on alternative gardening and growing methods and will be followed by five indoor presentations and a light meal. Call the Murray County Extension office at 580-622-3016 to register to attend this event. A $10 registration fee is requested to cover the evening meal and program materials.
