Ingredients
1 1/2 cups White Sugar
1 cup Hiland Butter
1 tsp Griffin’s Vanilla
2 eggs
1 cup Hiland Sour Cream
5 cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
8 oz Cream Cheese
2 tbsp Evaporated Milk
1 tsp Griffin’s Vanilla
1/8 tsp salt
4 cups Confectioners’ Sugar
Directions
Step 1
Cream together 1 1/2 cups white sugar, butter or margarine, 1 tsp. vanilla, and eggs. Add sour cream.
Step 2
Mix together 5 cups flour, 1/2 tsp. salt, baking powder and baking soda. Gradually add to the egg-sugar mixture.
Step 3
Cover and chill dough for 1 hour.
Step 4
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Roll out on lightly floured surface to 1/4 inch thick. Cut out cookies. Bake on lightly greased cookie sheet for 10
Step 5
12 minutes.
Step 6
To Make Frosting: In small bowl, with mixer at medium speed, beat together the softened cream cheese and evaporated milk until smooth. Add 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/8 tsp. salt and confectioners’ sugar. Beat until well blended. Color as desired and frost cooled cookies.
