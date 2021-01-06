Sour cream softies

MIO CoalitionSour cream softies.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups White Sugar

1 cup Hiland Butter

1 tsp Griffin’s Vanilla

2 eggs

1 cup Hiland Sour Cream

5 cups Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

8 oz Cream Cheese

2 tbsp Evaporated Milk

1 tsp Griffin’s Vanilla

1/8 tsp salt

4 cups Confectioners’ Sugar

Directions

Step 1

Cream together 1 1/2 cups white sugar, butter or margarine, 1 tsp. vanilla, and eggs. Add sour cream.

Step 2

Mix together 5 cups flour, 1/2 tsp. salt, baking powder and baking soda. Gradually add to the egg-sugar mixture.

Step 3

Cover and chill dough for 1 hour.

Step 4

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Roll out on lightly floured surface to 1/4 inch thick. Cut out cookies. Bake on lightly greased cookie sheet for 10

Step 5

12 minutes.

Step 6

To Make Frosting: In small bowl, with mixer at medium speed, beat together the softened cream cheese and evaporated milk until smooth. Add 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/8 tsp. salt and confectioners’ sugar. Beat until well blended. Color as desired and frost cooled cookies.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you